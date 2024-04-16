Bitcoin Realized Profit/Loss Ratio Drops Below 1 As Whales Stay On Sidelines Despite ETF Approvals

April 15, 2024

The Bitcoin Realized Profit/Loss Ratio has dipped below 1, signaling that investors are currently experiencing more losses than profits. This trend, observed over the past six months, historically suggests a potential local bottom for Bitcoin ($BTC).

In a significant development for the cryptocurrency market, China Asset Management, Bosera Capital, HashKey Capital Limited, and Harvest Global Investments have received approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for their Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETF applications. 

This milestone allows investors to directly utilize Bitcoin and Ethereum to subscribe for corresponding ETF shares, opening up new avenues for participation in the crypto market.

Bitcoin Whales Are Yet To Continue Accumulation 

Despite the ETF approvals, data tracked by @intotheblock indicates that BTC whales have yet to resume accumulation, signaling cautious sentiment among large investors.

Adding to the intrigue of recent developments, Lookonchain reports that a miner wallet, dormant for nearly 14 years, has suddenly become active and deposited 50 BTC (approximately $3.28 million) into Coinbase. This miner initially earned the 50 BTC from mining activities on April 23, 2010, and has held onto the cryptocurrency until now.

The emergence of this long-dormant wallet raises questions about the motivations behind its sudden activity and its potential impact on the market. Such occurrences serve as a reminder of the unique dynamics and occasional surprises within the cryptocurrency space, where dormant assets can suddenly resurface, influencing market dynamics.

As Bitcoin navigates through a phase of realized losses and regulatory advancements, market participants will keenly observe the interplay between investor sentiment, institutional activity, and technological developments to gauge the future trajectory of the cryptocurrency market.

