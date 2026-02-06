Bitcoin Price Shock As Bithumb Error Triggers Sudden Market Crash

Bitcoin traders were briefly thrown into chaos after South Korea’s major cryptocurrency exchange, Bithumb, experienced a dramatic price plunge caused by an internal operational mistake.
In a stunning turn of events, Bitcoin on the platform dropped more than 20% within minutes, not due to market news, regulation, or macroeconomic pressure, but because of a simple reward distribution error.
What was meant to be a small promotional payout reportedly turned into one of the most expensive exchange mistakes in recent crypto history, reminding investors that centralized platform risk remains a real concern even in 2026.
Reward Payout Mistake Turns Into $130 Million Disaster
According to multiple reports, a Bithumb staff member attempted to issue a minor random prize as part of an internal rewards program. The intended amount was 2,000 Korean won, roughly $1.50, a harmless incentive meant to engage users.
However, instead of entering KRW as the payout unit, the employee reportedly selected BTC.
That single error resulted in hundreds of users being credited with 2,000 Bitcoin each in the system’s internal ledger. In total, the mistaken distribution amounted to roughly 2,000 BTC overall, valued at close to $130 million based on prevailing market prices.
The scale of the error was not immediately detected, giving recipients a short window to react before the platform intervened.
Users Sell Immediately As Bitcoin Price Collapses On Bithumb
Once the unexpected Bitcoin balances appeared in user accounts, many recipients reportedly acted without hesitation.
Large sell orders flooded the Bithumb order books within minutes. With no corresponding real Bitcoin moving on-chain, but massive internal balances suddenly available for trading, supply on the platform spiked dramatically.
This selling pressure forced Bitcoin’s price on Bithumb to crash more than 10%, and at one point over 20%, below prices on major global exchanges.
For a brief period, Bitcoin on Bithumb traded at a deep discount compared to platforms like Binance, Coinbase, and OKX, creating sharp arbitrage gaps before the exchange halted or stabilized activity.
The incident was first widely highlighted in a post shared by BitcoinNewsCom on X, which detailed the scale of the error and its immediate market impact.
No Real Bitcoin Moved But Market Damage Was Real
One of the most striking aspects of the incident is that no actual on-chain Bitcoin appears to have been transferred during the event.
The entire issue occurred within Bithumb’s off-chain accounting and internal ledger system. In other words, the Bitcoin balances credited to users did not represent real BTC sitting in wallets, but the trading engine treated them as spendable assets.
This highlights a critical vulnerability of centralized exchanges: internal bookkeeping errors can still distort prices and liquidity, even without blockchain activity.
Although the wider Bitcoin market remained stable, traders on Bithumb experienced sharp volatility, forced liquidations, and sudden losses as prices diverged dramatically from global averages.
It was a textbook example of how exchange-specific failures can create localized market crashes.
Bithumb Scrambles To Contain The Fallout
Following the rapid price collapse, Bithumb reportedly moved quickly to freeze affected accounts, investigate the mistake, and reverse erroneous balances where possible.
While details remain limited, most exchanges’ terms of service allow them to claw back funds distributed due to technical errors. However, the complexity arises when users have already executed trades and withdrawn profits before systems intervene.
It remains unclear how much of the mistakenly credited Bitcoin value was successfully recovered and whether some traders managed to lock in gains before restrictions were applied.
What is clear is that the operational blunder briefly wiped out millions in trading value and disrupted confidence in the platform’s internal controls.
Exchange Risk Remains A Major Crypto Reality
Despite years of technological advancement in blockchain infrastructure, the Bithumb incident underscores a persistent truth: centralized exchanges remain single points of failure.
While on-chain systems are transparent and verifiable, exchange databases rely heavily on human inputs, internal software, and operational procedures. A simple dropdown error, selecting BTC instead of KRW, was enough to trigger one of the most dramatic exchange-specific crashes in recent memory.
This is not the first time crypto markets have been shaken by internal mistakes, and it likely won’t be the last.
From mispriced orders to faulty liquidations and accounting bugs, centralized platforms still carry risks that decentralized systems were designed to eliminate.
For traders, the lesson is clear: market stability on one exchange does not guarantee stability everywhere.
A Costly Reminder For The Entire Crypto Industry
Beyond the immediate price chaos, the Bithumb reward error sends a broader message to the crypto industry about operational maturity.
As digital assets move deeper into mainstream finance, expectations for institutional-grade controls continue to rise. Mistakes that once might have been brushed off as early-industry growing pains now carry massive financial and reputational consequences.
Exchanges handling billions in daily volume are expected to have safeguards, approval layers, and automated checks that prevent such extreme unit errors from ever reaching live systems.
The fact that a $1.50 reward could become a $130 million distribution highlights gaps that still exist in internal risk management.
For users, it reinforces the importance of diversification, self-custody where possible, and awareness that exchange balances are ultimately dependent on centralized systems.
Bitcoin Recovers But Confidence Takes A Hit
While Bitcoin’s global price remained largely unaffected and quickly normalized on Bithumb, the psychological impact of the incident lingers.
Short-lived crashes erode trust, especially for retail traders who may not understand why prices suddenly diverged so violently from the rest of the market.
For Bithumb, rebuilding confidence will likely require stronger transparency, improved safeguards, and reassurance that similar errors cannot happen again.
For the broader crypto community, the event stands as yet another reminder that while blockchain technology is resilient, the platforms built on top of it are still vulnerable to human mistakes.
And sometimes, all it takes is one wrong unit to shake an entire market.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!