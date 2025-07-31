Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) Community Add Pepe Dollar To Watch List As Top Trader Explains The Longterm Potential of PEPD In X Thread

The Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) community, long focused on revamping Bitcoin through Layer 2 scaling, was caught off guard when a top trader on X (formerly Twitter) published a detailed thread naming Pepe Dollar (PEPD) as one of the top long-term altcoins to watch. The post quickly went viral within crypto circles, prompting HYPER’s Telegram groups to pin the thread and add PEPD to their internal watchlist. What stood out wasn’t just the price upside—it was the structure, scarcity, and satirical genius behind the project that turned heads.
Pepe Dollar (PEPD) Stands for More Than Memes
What initially looks like another meme token is, in reality, a tightly designed Layer-2 financial satire with serious tools. Pepe Dollar (PEPD) caps its supply at 3.695 billion tokens, matching the $36.95 trillion U.S. national debt. Before launch, 29% of the supply was burned—forever. But PEPD’s real appeal lies in its function: it enables QR-based payments, Telegram tipping, meme token minting through Pepedollar.fun, and gamified NFTs—all deployed on-chain. As the X thread explained, Pepe Dollar (PEPD) is “the first meme token to meme back at fiat—and do it with working smart contracts.”
Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) Community Seeks Meaningful Parallels
Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is building a Solana-based Layer 2 solution on top of Bitcoin. Its mission: unlock programmability, low-fee dApps, and real-world asset tokenization without compromising Bitcoin’s security. With a canonical bridge, Solana Virtual Machine integration, and 181% staking APY, HYPER has raised over $5 million in sales. Yet its utility, while promising, is still in development. As one HYPER community admin put it after reading the viral thread, “PEPD is what we want HYPER to become—only it’s already live, cultural, and pushing transactions today.”
What the Trader Highlighted—and Why It Resonated
The X post from trader @ChainSentinel broke down Pepe Dollar (PEPD)’s appeal into three key points: capped deflation, real utility, and meme-native virality. He contrasted it with Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)’s roadmap-heavy vision, explaining that while HYPER focuses on infrastructure, PEPD focuses on interaction. He cited Pepedollar.fun as “one of the most underrated dApps in crypto right now,” allowing users to mint meme tokens in minutes without code, while liquidity is governed by built-in bonding curves. He also noted that Telegram-integrated tipping, NFT games, and social memes create an “always-on ecosystem” around PEPD, something HYPER hasn’t yet reached.
HYPER Holders Begin Testing the Waters
Following the thread, blockchain data showed multiple HYPER wallets adding Pepe Dollar (PEPD) to their holdings. With Pepe Dollar (PEPD) currently priced at $0.004688 in Stage 1 of its presale and targeting $0.03695 at launch, the upside potential is clear—nearly 8x returns. Traders seeking to hedge their infrastructure-heavy HYPER allocation with a culture-first token found PEPD to be a compelling bet. The lack of centralized team allocations and the early burn event gave additional confidence to investors wary of dump-prone launches.
A Shared Vision, Different Delivery Speeds
Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) and Pepe Dollar (PEPD) both represent disruption—but from different angles. HYPER wants to fix Bitcoin with smart contract scalability. PEPD wants to fix financial narratives by mocking them, while offering working tools today. As interest spreads across forums, Telegram groups, and now Discord, Pepe Dollar (PEPD) is becoming the surprise crossover favorite among Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) backers. Not because it’s a competitor—but because it completes the cultural half of a movement HYPER began on the technical side.
Conclusion: From Thread to Trend
What started as a simple X thread by a respected trader has now become a full-on trend inside the Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) community. As presale interest grows and the Pepe Dollar (PEPD) project gains visibility for its burn mechanics, meme-first monetization model, and real Layer-2 ecosystem, more HYPER holders are taking positions. It’s no longer just about building the future—it’s about having a voice in it. And right now, Pepe Dollar (PEPD) is that voice.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.