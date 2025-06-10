The week is ending on a positive note for the cryptocurrency market, which is now showing a semblance of life—”a modest rally”—in several major digital assets.
Even with this rally, however, Bitcoin seems to be experiencing rising downside pressure as long-term holders cash out in what appears to be the market’s first profit-taking episode since the price breakthrough earlier this month. With bullish catalysts absent from the scene, can the crypto market avoid a short-term correction?
On-chain metrics indicate the formation of critical support zones that could serve as potential floor levels if the sell-off speeds up. At the same time, the number of wallet holders is rising significantly across a broad spectrum of the largest-cap tokens, which indicates that the crypto ecosystem continues to see steady growth. This paints a dual picture—of expanding, on-the-ground adoption and of a profit-taking phase. And taken together, these two aspects seem to indicate a market balancing itself out.
Long-Term Holders Reduce Exposure, Increasing Downside Risk
Recently, the price of Bitcoin has moved because long-term holders have been moving their coins. Long-term holders are the group of Bitcoin investors that are most likely to push the price upward, because they tend to hold their coins even when market conditions are unfavorable. Long-term holders historically have provided a backbone of price support during periods of high volatility that many investors experienced in 2027, 2029, and during the recent COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. Data recently released by Glassnode indicates that the long-term holders’ group has been trimming their positions in a slow and methodical manner.
On-chain models are underscoring two major levels to pay close attention to: the 0.95 SSD (Spent Supply Distribution) quantile at about $103,700 and the 0.85 SSD quantile at near $95,600. These are zones of previously concentrated demand and might give us a sense of the kind of support the price could see in the event of profit-taking.
Bitcoin may be vulnerable to rising volatility in the near term without a strong upside catalyst, like significant ETF approvals, inflows from institutions, or a major shift in the macroeconomic environment.
A Growing Base: Millions of Crypto Holders Worldwide
Even if Bitcoin is facing short-term difficulties, the situation for the cryptocurrency market overall keeps looking better. Steady growth in user participation continues, with the number of wallet holders across major blockchains consistently rising—an indication of both expanded adoption and interest that seems anything but niche.
Ethereum tops the list with a remarkable 148.38 million holders, not just making it the most held crypto, but also underscoring its role as the foundational infrastructure for decentralized applications, DeFi, and NFTs. Bitcoin, the second-most held crypto, lags behind with 55.39 million holders, a number that reaffirms its status as the leading digital store-of-value.
Additionally, other well-known cryptocurrencies reveal impressive figures:
- Dogecoin, the meme-inspired asset that has grown into a payment token of real worth, has 7.97 million holders now.
- Tether, the stablecoin used most in the world, has 7.79 million holders.
- XRP, known for its utility in cross-border payments, has 6.53 million holders.
- Cardano, a blockchain project of great academic rigor that concentrates on scalability, has 4.49 million holders.
- USD Coin, another major stablecoin, holds 3.30 million wallet addresses.
- Chainlink, the leading decentralized oracle provider, has 766,010 holders.
These figures depict not only the diversification of investor interest but also the uninterrupted expansion of the overall crypto economy. This continues even as specific assets go through short-term corrections or consolidations.
A Market in Transition: Between Correction and Growth
The present market environment indicates a shift in our favor. Bitcoin, along with possibly other key assets, appears to be running out of steam at these levels, with some investors choosing to take profits and reallocate back into the market. Otherwise, the upward adoption of the technology itself gives me the warm fuzzies for the long-term outlook.
Regulatory clarity is developing, and the infrastructure is maturing. The effect of these two forces on the user base is already apparent. They are driving the base of crypto users into the market, and with them has come an untapped force of potential stabilization.
Some new users are now actually using crypto as a store of value, a means of payment, or a way to earn interest. These functions—especially using the asset to generate yield—resemble the crypto version of the economy that might have existed in the pre-regulatory underworld.
At this time, traders and investors are paying especially close attention to Bitcoin’s crucial support areas. Meanwhile, the greater digital asset community is concerned about something else: the unfettered growth of a global network of digital asset users that seems to add new members every day, no matter what happens to prices in the short term.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
