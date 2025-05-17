Bitcoin Faces Mixed Signals as Long-Term Holders and Market Dynamics Diverge

With Bitcoin floating just above the $102,000 benchmark, on-chain and market indicators are painting a complicated picture of sentiment, momentum, and capital flow.
And despite the cryptocurrency’s current nosebleed price, certain data trends are starting to hint that its ongoing rally may be hitting some short-term air resistance.
As for the institutional demand side of the equation — which has, for the most part, brought us to this point — it remains robust. And especially with spot ETFs. But what’s most intriguing about this analysis is what we’re seeing with the dominance shifts and long-term holder behavior.
Bitcoin continues to be the indisputable leader of the current cycle; however, evolving dynamics in altcoins, Ethereum, and long-term holding patterns could define how the next phase unfolds.
LTH-NUPL Reveals Muted Sentiment Despite Higher Price
The net unrealized profit and loss of Bitcoin’s long-term holders has gone back to 0.69 — the same reading it had April 1 when Bitcoin was trading at $85,000. Now that the asset is priced over $102,000, one might expect the HODL sentiment to be as good or better than it was back in April. But it isn’t.
This seemingly paradoxical situation has a reason that lies in the way the LTH-NUPL metric works. When new buyers from December 2024 start maturing into the long-term holder category — the wallets holding BTC for at least 155 days — their unrealized profits are being averaged into the overall cohort. Since these newer holders are accounting for BTC profits at relatively high prices, their entry is diluting the profit ratio we’re watching.
Sentiment even more seems more neutral under EEA’s effect, even though price seems to be doing nothing but climbing! This is essentially damning Euphoria’s potential from the LTH side. The number of LTH is indeed increasing, yet Euphoria remains stifled because the profit margins, when compared to the highs of 2021, are not even close to as extreme.
Furthermore, in the last two months, the amount of wallets with at least 1 BTC held in them decreased by 5,000 — a small yet significant change that could suggest larger distribution or the profit-taking of BTC amongst those who hold less than 1.0 BTC.
Market Dominance Rotation: Altcoins Stir, But BTC Still Leads
Bitcoin’s dominance in the wider crypto market is starting to slip after peaking at 64.4% on May 8. This seems to be a sign that traders are beginning to rotate into Ethereum and certain altcoins. Ethereum’s dominance has climbed to 9.75%, which is a 3% increase for it in recent days, while altcoins as a whole now command 22.35% of market share, which is a 2% increase for them.
By contrast, stablecoin dominance has dropped to 6.3%, showing that some capital is leaving risk-off assets and returning to the trading arena. Yet, despite this rotation, Ethereum and altcoins are still 12% and 10.5% below their peak dominance levels of 18% and 28.5%, respectively. This is a Bitcoin-led cycle, with altcoins picking up only modestly compared to Bitcoin.
Both investors and analysts will keep a close watch to see if the shift of dominance from Bitcoin to altcoins speeds up. If it does, we may be witnessing the beginning of a period where altcoins gain more prominence in the crypto market — which could be an “altseason” — or, if BTC keeps gaining in influence, a period of market consolidation.
Technical Signals and ETF Inflows Show Mixed Outlook
Considering the technical situation from a Bitcoin perspective, it can be said that the digital currency is due for a brief corrective movement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) — a usual momentum indicator — is now signaling that Bitcoin is overbought and might be extending itself too far too fast. Short-term technical support is right at $101,600. If Bitcoin can hold that level and not decisively break below it, then the uptrend can be considered intact. But if a break does happen, it might not be considered a Bitcoin bull signal.
Even so, there is institutional interest, and it is strong. On May 14, the Bitcoin ETFs available to institutional investors in the United States saw inflows of $320 million. Impressively, not a single one of the 12 ETFs tracked saw net outflows, which is about as clear a signal of sustained demand from institutional and retail investors as one can get. These steady inflows are a recent development. They certainly have not characterized the story of Bitcoin in 2022 and 2023.
The difference between excessive technicals and basic fundamentals makes this moment particularly critical. It also begs the question of whether the ETF-driven demand will prove sufficient to outweigh short-term overbought conditions. We’re waiting on the answer.
Conclusion: A Pivotal Moment for Bitcoin and the Market
Bitcoin reaching over $102,000 is another historic event in an already historic cycle; but when you take a look under the surface—at sentiment, technical indicators, and which coins are in the lead—it becomes plain that the situation is far from straightforward. Long-term sentiment has been diluted; the next pullback seems to be around the corner; and the apparent rotation ecosystem capital is taking toward Ethereum and altcoins almost guarantees that it will happen. And yet: spot ETF inflows are going gangbusters, structural support underneath the price is holding, and, if anything, everyone seems to be more cautiously bullish than ever.
As is the case with all things crypto, the next few weeks will be essential for figuring out whether the present pause is just a momentary lull before the next price surge for Bitcoin and other digital assets — or if prices are now settling into a longer-term sideways movement.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
