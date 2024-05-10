Bitcoin Enters 150-Day Capitulation, Ethereum And Solana Primed For Massive Surge

Bitcoin (BTC), after suffering price uncertainty following its Bitcoin halving last month, April 2024, rebounded from $57,500, a significant price drop creating a scare for many investors and traders as the price now trades in a narrow range between $63,000 and $65,500.
However, despite much uncertainty for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL), ETFSwap (ETFS) has remained strong, riding the market waves as investors turn to ETFSwap (ETFS) to build a strong portfolio.
Bitcoin (BTC) Time-based Capitulation On the Cards As Ethereum (ETH) And Solana (SOL) Prepares For Surge
Bitcoin (BTC) has remained range-bound since failing to match its all-time high, which was formed above $73,000, which negatively impacted the bullish price action printed by Bitcoin (BTC) in February.
The price action displayed by Bitcoin (BTC) in the past few weeks shows that the price could be in the middle of a steep bearish trend. Bitcoin (BTC) has completed a price-based capitulation phase that has lasted for a prolonged period. A ranging phase for Bitcoin (BTC) could mean Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) could be primed for a massive price surge.
According to Rekt Capital, a post released on X suggests Bitcoin (BTC) has satisfied the price-based capitulation offered by the halving. After its post-halving, Bitcoin could be ready for a time-based capitulation known as re-accumulation, with the price likely to spend 150 days in line with past price actions.
Rekt Capital suggests a length of re-accumulation for post-halving would be good for Bitcoin’s (BTC) price and help synchronize with past historical halving. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) going into such a prolonged accumulation phase could give Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and other altcoins a better performance.
Despite such price capitulation, ETFSwap (ETFS) has remained unfazed as the price of ETFSwap (ETFS) has continued to trend, gaining much attraction from many investors looking to remain profitable despite uncertainties in the market.
ETFSwap (ETFS) Unmoved By Market Uncertainties As Investors Accumulate Tokens
ETFSwap (ETFS) has remained a major talking point for many investors and traders accumulating this token, contributing to it retaining its top spot on the trending chart of top potential tokens to hit the crypto market. It has continued to trend despite market conditions not favouring the likes of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) as investors continue to buy into these top crypto projects.
Due to its high demand, community, and strong team backing, its private presale for strategic investors sold out in less than 3 hours, raising over $750,000, making it one of the best crypto private presales to achieve this in the crypto space.
It is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network to enable easy and secure means of trading tokenized exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with the help of cryptocurrencies.
With such an important use case and the ETFs sector tipped to be a trillion-dollar market, it highlights why investors could be holding a gem in their bags as a 40,000X for this token is more likely than any token in the crypto space.
Additionally, ETFSwap’s native token, ETFS, allows holders to earn rewards from staking, participate in governance, and enjoy zero transaction fees on the ETFSwap (ETFS) platform. This is why crypto investors are rushing to get their share of the pie as price is set to hit $4.
ETFSwap (ETFS) stage 1 presale is currently in progress at $0.00854 per ETFS token, with over $400,000 raised and over 60 million tokens sold out within the past two weeks of launch. However, the Stage 1 presale is expected to end soon ahead of listings on major crypto exchanges such as Bybit and Coinbase.
Now is the right time to position yourself before the bull run and make generational wealth, starting with ETFSwap (ETFS).
