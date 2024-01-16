Binance Web3 Wallet Integration Propels Maverick Protocol ($MAV) To 32% Surge

In a significant development, Maverick Protocol ($MAV) has witnessed an impressive 32% surge in its price within the last 24 hours, driven by the recent integration of Binance’s web3 wallet with Maverick.
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has extended an enticing opportunity for its users to participate in the 34th launchpool project, Maverick Protocol. The exchange announced an airdrop totaling $80,000 for users engaging in exchange transactions using the Binance Web3 wallet.
How To Qualify For The $MAV Airdrop
To be eligible for the airdrop, users are required to accomplish a swap of at least $10 equivalent between USDT, USDC, Ethereum (ETH), and BNB on the Maverick Protocol, earning MAV tokens worth $30,000. Additionally, users providing a minimum of 10 USDC equivalent liquidity to the USDC-USDT Elevated Position11 will earn MAV tokens equivalent to $50,000.
This airdrop announcement has not only incentivized Binance users but has also triggered a substantial increase in on-chain activity for Maverick Protocol. The platform’s trading volume has experienced an impressive surge, witnessing a remarkable 524% increase in the last 24 hours.
Maverick Protocol has been enjoying a notable bullish sentiment over the past few months, with a remarkable 66% gain in the past 7 days, a substantial 65% increase in the past month, and an impressive 212% surge in the past 90 days.
As Binance users actively engage in the prescribed tasks to qualify for the Maverick Protocol airdrop, the integration with the Binance Web3 wallet stands as a pivotal factor driving the recent surge in MAV’s price and overall on-chain activity.
