Binance Launches a Coronavirus Charity to Raise at Least $5 Million

The coronavirus crisis is still taking the world by storm, with little to no improvement in sight. Binance is trying to do its part by launching a new charity venture and aims to raise $5 million in the process.
It is good to see the cryptocurrency community come together during this time of crisis.
Binance Launches a Charity Platform
The coronavirus situation leaves no one unaffected, either directly or indirectly.
Binance’s new charity venture will only help matters move along in this regard.
The new Binance Charity fundraising platform is now dedicating a full campaign to the coronavirus crisis.
If successful, the project will raise an extra $5 million to provide supplies to affected regions.
This is on top of the $1 million already contributed by Binance a few weeks ago.
As the crisis intensified, it is only normal that the demand for funding becomes even greater.
A lot of countries need urgent medical supplies, both in terms of medicine and hardware alike.
The Binance Charity platform is designed to accept a few different cryptocurrencies.
Times like these are perfect to untie the overall community, rather than remain divided into small enclaves.
Binance Charity accepts Bitcoin, XRP, Binance Coin, and BUSD, among others.
It will be interesting to see how long it will take to reach the $5 million target.