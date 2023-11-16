Binance Confirms It Will Support Terra Classic (LUNC) Network Upgrade In November 2023

Recently, Binance has authoritatively declared its endorsement of the upcoming Terra Classic (LUNC) network upgrade. This is scheduled for November 20, 2023, at roughly 09:00 UTC. Also, the network transformation is set to happen at block height 15,493,370.
Furthermore, in order to work with a seamless transition, Binance will briefly halt deposits and withdrawals of Terra Classic tokens. This will be starting from November 20, 2023, at 8:00 UTC. Of course, this suspension is a critical piece of the upgrading process, ensuring the secure execution of the expected changes.
Notably, Binance will assume responsibility for all specialized aspects connected with the upgrade. Of course, this will include implementing necessary alterations and improvements to agree to the modifications introduced by the Terra Classic network upgrade.
A Buzz To Have Top Exchange Support LUNC Upgrade
Also, Binance’s obligation to handling these specialized changes reflects its devotion to providing a dependable and proficient trading environment. Also, the LUNC community is presently buzzing with this new development as they believe it’s significant for their future growth. Also, having a top exchange like Binance by their side proves a remarkable good news for the community and traders alike.
So, traders and users can hope to resume deposits and withdrawals using LUNC tokens once Binance has completely assessed the upgraded network. Also, this cautious means aims to ensure the security and functionality of the Terra Classic blockchain post-upgrade.
Final Thoughts
Finally, With Binance’s dynamic involvement, the Terra Classic (LUNC) network upgrade signifies a cooperative exertion. As the date approaches, the LUNC crypto community will be enthusiastically anticipating a positive outcomes that this upgrade will bring to the Terra Classic network.
