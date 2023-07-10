Best DeFi cryptocurrencies to buy in July: Theta Network, Chainlink, Tradecurve

As the DeFi space continues to evolve, new opportunities arise for investors seeking to capitalize on the potential of this groundbreaking sector. In this article, we will explore three DeFi cryptocurrencies that show promise for July: Theta Network (THETA), Chainlink (LINK), and Tradecurve (TCRV).
By diving into their market trends, we aim to provide insights into why these cryptocurrencies deserve attention from investors looking to enter the DeFi market.
Summary
- Theta Network (THETA) shows green charts
- Chainlink (LINK) could see further price increases
- Tradecurve (TCRV) set to experience another price surge
Theta Network (THETA): Powers the future of video streaming
Theta Network (THETA) has garnered significant attention for its innovative video streaming and content delivery approach.
In the last 14 days, Theta Network (THETA) has surged 19.7%. Theta Network (THETA) price forecast predicts a potential consistent increase in value. Theta Network (THETA) price attempted to cross the 50-day EMA after recovering 35% from the swing low at $0.572. If buyers are successful, Theta Network’s short-term trend will change in the bulls’ favor.
Currently, Theta Network (THETA) has a value of $0.7718 with a market cap of $772M, a rise of 2.31% in the last 24 hours. Some experts even forecast a rise to $0.80 by the end of July for Theta Network (THETA).
Chainlink (LINK): Bridging real-world data and smart contracts
Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network that connects smart contracts with real-world data and external APIs.
Recently, it was revealed that Chainlink (LINK) data feeds are now operational on Celo mainnet, enabling developers to create cutting-edge DeFi apps by providing them access to crucial data and services.
This news caused a rally for the Chainlink (LINK) token, as it increased by 7.9% in the last seven days. This bullish trend has continued as Chainlink (LINK) now trades hands at $6.63 with a market cap of $3.5B, a jump of 2.04% overnight. Because of these factors, analysts forecast a rise to $7 by the end of July for Chainlink (LINK).
Tradecurve (TCRV): Brings online trading to the next level
While Theta Network (THETA) and Chainlink (LINK) are worth keeping an eye on, one project has also managed to shake up the industry – Tradecurve (TCRV). This hybrid trading platform offers the best features of CEX and DEX on one platform to optimize trading strategies within the DeFi landscape.
With access to all derivatives on one account, high leverage starting at 500:1, and a copy trading feature, Tradecurve (TCRV) could even overtake the likes of Robinhood. Currently, over 12,500 users have registered for Tradecurve (TCRV), raising over $2.8M during its presale and making the $20M end goal very much achievable.
The native token of Tradecurve (TCRV), is being offered for only $0.018, which is an 80% surge from its starting price. However, Stage 5 of its presale will begin soon, causing the price to increase to $0.025. With some analysts even predicting a 100x growth when Tradecurve (TCRV) gets listed on a Tier-1 CEX, now is the perfect time to purchase it.
To find more information about Tradecurve and the TCRV token, visit the links below:
