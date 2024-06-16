BDAG’s $30 by 2030 Goal Outshines Arbitrum & Optimism Rival

Global Frenzy Solidifies BlockDAG’s Aim for $30 by 2030; The Ultimate Crypto to Buy Today Amid Arbitrum Rebound & Optimism Rival
Arbitrum (ARB) is trading with a bearish trend, potentially rebounding if the $0.9 support holds. Coinbase Base has now exceeded $8 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL), surpassing Optimism as its rival. While these are happening around, BlockDAG dominates the global market with price predictions of $20 by 2027 and $30 by 2030, justified by the investor response that it has got through glamorous presence at international events in major cities, fueling presale success of over $50.6 million and 1120% surge.
Arbitrum Price: Will Rebound or Plunge Further?
Arbitrum (ARB) is priced at $0.984 with a bearish trend. If the support level at $0.9 holds, a short-term increase is possible, targeting resistance levels at $1.07, $1.175, and $1.28. However, if it breaks below $0.9, the price could drop to $0.86, $0.8, or even $0.7. The overall market sentiment will play a significant role in determining the direction of ARB’s price movement.
Base’s Growth Boosts Ethereum Ecosystem As Optimism Rival
Base, an Ethereum layer-2 network backed by Coinbase, has surpassed the $8 billion Total Value Locked (TVL) milestone, overtaking Optimism’s OP Mainnet. With a current TVL of $8.08 billion, Base leads Ethereum layer-2 networks in transaction processing speed, achieving 30.36 transactions per second (TPS). Over the past month, Base processed nearly 65 million transactions. Despite challenges such as rising phishing scams, Base’s swift expansion underscores its crucial impact on the Ethereum ecosystem, enhancing scalability and innovation.
Global Crowd Supports BlockDAG as It Aims for $30 by 2030
BlockDAG has gained the confidence of ambitious price predictions, with estimates suggesting it could reach $20 by 2027 and $30 by 2030. These forecasts are justified by BlockDAG’s robust global presence and remarkable presale success, which has raised over $50.6 million. The coin has experienced a phenomenal surge of 1120%, rising from $0.0001 to $0.0122 by batch 18.
This impressive growth proves investor confidence and the potential for significant 30,000x returns. BlockDAG’s events in global hotspots like Shibuya in Tokyo, the Las Vegas Sphere, and Piccadilly Circus in London have attracted international attention and added significant value to its market position.
Furthermore, BlockDAG’s constant innovation keeps it closely connected to users. The X1 Miner app beta, launched on June 3, 2024, enhances BlockDAG’s appeal by offering convenient and efficient mining from a phone. With a 50 MB size, it ensures a smooth download. The app is available for Android and iOS, making it accessible. Users can mine up to 20 BDAG daily with the app. By 2027, an asset priced at $20 could yield $400 daily or $146,000 annually. By 2030, if the price reaches $30, daily earnings could rise to $600, or $219,000 yearly.
Final Words
BlockDAG stands out as a dominant force in the cryptocurrency market, with ambitious price predictions of $20 by 2027 and $30 by 2030. Its robust global presence and remarkable presale success of over $50.6 million have fueled an impressive 1120% surge. Compared to Arbitrum’s recent price challenges and Optimism’s TVL achievements, BlockDAG’s comprehensive strategy and innovative technologies make it the ultimate crypto to buy today. As the market evolves, BlockDAG’s potential for 30,000x returns positions it as a top choice for forward-thinking investors.
Invest in the BlockDAG Presale Now:
- Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network
- Website: https://blockdag.network
- Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork
- Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.