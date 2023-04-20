BABB Launches Revolutionary Hybrid Money Account Powered by Blockchain Technology

BABB, a London-based FinTech company, is thrilled to introduce its latest offering — the Hybrid Money Account. This innovative solution is designed to simplify the process of opening a UK money account and sending money internationally using Blockchain technology. What sets the Hybrid Money Account apart is that it allows users to manage stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, and traditional fiat currency, all in one convenient application — the BABB App.
As a visionary in the financial industry, BABB is on a mission to foster financial inclusion worldwide and prove that decentralized and regulated financial systems can benefit humanity. At the heart of this mission is BABB’s groundbreaking Money Account, which is truly revolutionary in every sense of the word. This innovative solution showcases how technology can be harnessed for the greater good, particularly for individuals who are financially marginalized and for those who struggle to access traditional financial services. With BABB’s Money Account, these individuals now have a beacon of hope, opening up new possibilities for accessing financial services and improving their financial well-being.
Creating a BABB Account is incredibly easy and straightforward. The user-friendly process ensures that anyone can open an account without any hassle. Simply visit the BABB website or download the BABB mobile application from your app store, follow the simple step-by-step instructions, and provide the necessary information to complete the registration process. Once your account is verified, you can start enjoying the benefits of a safe, secure, and inclusive banking experience with BABB.
Making deposits on the app is a breeze, users can easily top up their wallets or receive funds from any other user on the platform. Additionally, moving funds from one user to another is quick, easy, and completely free of charge. And the best part? Users can manage and diversify their portfolios within the app, giving them full control over their funds.
The founder and CEO of BABB, Rushd Averroes, made the following statement: “Many high street and central banks across the world are already investing in blockchain projects, both internally and externally. As conventional financial services begin to incorporate blockchain solutions to make their systems more efficient and cost-effective, investment in technology is only going to increase, which is the only thing that can be anticipated to happen.”
About BABB
BABB is a registered company based in London, operating in the financial technology industry. The company was founded by Rushd Averroes in 2016 and focused on decentralized banking systems offering peer-to-peer money and crypto transfer, mobile banking app, Social KYC, and the Black Card.
