Avalanche (AVAX) Price Surges Amidst Increased Activity And Governance Developments

March 13, 2024

Over the past 24 hours, the price of Avalanche (AVAX) has experienced a significant surge, climbing by more than 9%. This remarkable uptick in value coincides with a noteworthy development within the Avalanche ecosystem.

According to data from Intotheblock, Avalanche has witnessed a substantial increase in the total volume of large transactions, reaching a staggering $329 million on Monday. 

This surge in large transactions suggests heightened activity among major holders of AVAX tokens, indicating growing confidence and engagement within the Avalanche network. 

Furthermore, the decentralized exchange platform Trader Joe has seen a surge in trading activity, processing over 165,000 transactions in total yesterday, resulting in approximately $300 million in trading volume. 

This uptick in trading activity underscores the growing popularity and adoption of Avalanche among traders and investors.

Avalanche AVAX Expands The Size Of Its Board Of Directors

In tandem with the increased market activity, the Avalanche Foundation has made significant strides in improving its channels of communication and governance. 

Notably, the Foundation has expanded the size of its board of directors, welcoming key figures such as Avalanche FDN director @demirelo, avax 2023-x director @Ahnor_Block, and Avalanche Foundation director @Vikram_Nagrani. 

This expansion aims to enhance transparency, decision-making, and overall governance within the Avalanche ecosystem, ensuring that the platform remains well-equipped to foster innovation, collaboration, and sustainable growth.

Additionally, the launch of a new X account by the Avalanche Foundation signifies a commitment to providing regular updates and information related to the Foundation’s mission and initiatives. Through these efforts, the Avalanche Foundation seeks to empower community members and stakeholders with valuable insights and resources, further strengthening the ecosystem’s foundation for long-term success.

Overall, the combination of increased market activity, governance enhancements, and improved communication channels reflects a positive trajectory for Avalanche, signaling growing momentum and confidence in its future prospects.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

