Avalanche (AVAX) Crypto and Internet Computer (ICP) Holders Swap Their Coins For Collateral Network (COLT)

As most seasoned traders know, presales are the way to go for long-term returns. Moreover, Collateral Network (COLT), which is only in its first stage of public sales but has many industry experts enthusiastic, could be the best example. Some analysts have even speculated that its potential return of 3,500% might eventually make it more valuable than Internet Computer (ICP) and Avalanche (AVAX).
Avalanche forms a partnership with Loco and Tencent Cloud
Many programmers use Avalanche, an open-source platform, to build dApps focusing on Decentralized Financial (DeFi) applications.
Transactions on the Avalanche network are confirmed in less than a second. The native token can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies, staked to increase network security, used to pay for network services like computing, storage, and data transfer, and even used to launch new blockchains and decentralized applications.
Meanwhile, Avalanche has taken several proactive measures to expand the network’s capacity for trading. Recently, it expanded its ecosystem by forming partnerships with Loco, an Indian live-streaming platform, and Tencent Cloud, a Chinese internet behemoth.
The cryptocurrency industry is crossing its fingers that these collaborations will help the Avalanche (AVAX) price stop its recent decline. Avalanche was developed so that users could complete transactions faster and at lower costs.
Internet Computer will establish a hub in Hong Kong to create a world computer
Formerly known as Dfinity, Internet Computer is developing a distributed “Internet Computer” to take on industry leaders like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.
It all started in 2016 when developers set out to create an “Internet Computer” through a blockchain-based decentralized network that would enhance the capabilities of the current web. The cloud-like infrastructure will facilitate data storage, computing, and community-based administration.
Developers can make any game using the Internet Computer. People can create apps that work, like games, Reddit, WhatsApp, or DeFi. It can also be used to make tools in the NFT field.
Internet Computer (ICP) will establish a hub in Hong Kong. Its goal is to create a “world computer that can supplant traditional IT” and support a new breed of Web3 services and apps that only run on the blockchain.
Collateral Network Presale Growth Set to Break Records
Collateral Network is an innovative lending platform that allows borrowers to unlock liquidity from their physical assets such as jewelry, cars, expensive paintings, real estate or fine wine.
With Collateral Network, Assets are minted into NFTs and fractionalised, enabling multiple lenders to fund a given loan. Therefore, borrowers can access funds quickly without going through extensive credit checks with traditional institutions like banks.
Meanwhile, for lenders on Collateral Network, individuals can act as their own banks and provide loans to borrowers at a fixed rate of interest. And in the event that a borrower defaults on their loan, lenders will be compensated through secondary auctions used to recover their capital.
The Collateral Network development team has announced that only 38% of the 1.4 billion COLT tokens will be available during the presale. Presale COLT tokens can be purchased for $0.014, with a predicted rise to $0.35 once released on major exchanges.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.