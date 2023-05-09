Avalanche (AVAX) Cortina Upgrade Causes Price Increase, Collateral Network (COLT) Presale Swarmed by Eager Investors Ahead of 35x Surge

After the launch of the Avalanche (AVAX) Cortina upgrade, the coin saw a 5% surge overnight in prices as investors became more confident.
Even so, most investors are still choosing a new decentralized lending platform – Collateral Network (COLT) as predictions have it surging 35x in the near future.
The Avalanche (AVAX) Cortina Upgrade Causes Investors to Act
As the Avalanche (AVAX) Cortina upgrade hit the Avalanche (AVAX) mainnet, the coin saw a positive movement from investors and a 5% price increase overnight. The Avalanche (AVAX) Cortina upgrade is set to enhance the development experience on the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain, leading analysts to believe that new surges in Avalanche (AVAX) prices are coming.
And after a week-long losing string that saw a decrease in the Avalanche (AVAX) coin value of 19%, the new rally is a welcome change for the coin.
Currently, Avalanche (AVAX) is trading at $17.02, a 0.03% increase in the past 24 hours. The Avalanche (AVAX) market cap is also up by 0.78% in the past 24 hours, while its trading volume is down by 16.71%.
The Avalanche (AVAX) rally is expected to boost the coin’s price to $19, but whether this will happen or not depends on Cortina and the new opportunities it brings to developers.
More and More Investors Go for Collateral Network (COLT) Ahead of Its 35x Surge
As Collateral Network (COLT) speeds through its public presale stage with excellent results, investors are flocking over to the coin as they expect an incredible 35x surge once it hits exchanges. Collateral Network (COLT) has already realized 40% returns, going from $0.01 to $0.014 quickly. So, investors are super confident in the coin’s ability to grow even more in the near future.
Collateral Network (COLT) gained the confidence and interest of investors thanks to its incredible services that will change the lending industry forever. Namely, Collateral Network (COLT) will be the first-ever decentralized lending platform that allows borrowers to get loans by leveraging real-world assets like cars, jewelry, fine wines, watches, and more.
All the borrower needs to do is send the asset they want to leverage to Collateral Network (COLT), where it will be valued and stored. Then, Collateral Network (COLT) will mint the asset into a 100% asset-backed NFT and sell fractions of it to lenders (other Collateral Network (COLT) holders). The lenders that finance a portion of the loan will get fixed-interest payments weekly in return, and their funds will be secure because Collateral Network (COLT) can sell the asset if the loan against which the asset was leveraged defaults.
So, it comes as no surprise that experts believe in COLT’s ability to grow significantly in the future. And while the coin is still in presale, you can max out your gains by going over to COLT’s presale portal and getting $COLT tokens today!
Conclusion
Even though the recent Avalanche rally has caused the price of the coin to go up, investors are swarming over to Collateral Network as the coin has the potential to bring massive gains once it hits exchanges. The potential to earn life-changing money is huge as Collateral Network (COLT) is still in its presale stage, selling at entry-level prices.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.