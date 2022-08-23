AscendEX Lists StonkLeague (AEGIS), a Gamified Trading Platform

AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of StonkLeague under the trading pair: $AEGIS/USDT. Trading begins at 1:00 PM UTC on August 24th, 2022. StonkLeague is a digital asset gaming and trading platform that enables retail traders to engage in fantasy trading games.
Gamify the Investment Experience
StonkLeague is a Gamified Index and DAO Protocol. In light of the volatility of crypto trading, StonkLeague provides fantasy trading games to win Bitcoin and Ethereum prizes, making it easier for retail traders to play, learn, and earn fun and securely. Crypto influencers can also use StonkLeague to create NFT leagues to build their legitimacy and monetize their following.
The Crypto Leagues
The AEGIS token is an ERC-20 token that acts as the utility token of the StonkLeague platform. It entitles holders to perform governance by staking AEGIS and earning rewards. AEGIS is also available for raising grand armies and conquering NFT territories on StonkLeague’s board game map. Crypto Leagues can only be purchased with AEGIS tokens, making them an indispensable part of prehistoric battles.
About AscendEX
Launched in 2018, AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange, servicing over 1.5 million retail and institutional clients globally, through its comprehensive product suite, including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Cardana, and more. With the new listing of the AEGIS token on AscendEX, it opens a new entry point for investors and gamers of all stripes to get paid to stay healthy and active!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any project.