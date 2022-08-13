AscendEX Lists Lovely Inu (LOVELY), a DeFi Meme Platform

August 13th, 2022 – AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of Lovely Inu under the trading pair: $LOVELY/USDT. Trading begins at 1:00 PM UTC on August 11th, 2022. Lovely Inu (LOVELY) is a decentralized meme-based blockchain platform that aims to bring a frictionless return, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and much more to users.
Little Love, Big Dream
Lovely Inu is part of the meme token revolution. The project is dedicated to bringing cryptocurrency to mainstream audiences as a one-stop solution. The new DeFi protocol developed an infrastructure where users can trade various cryptocurrencies. As a community-driven initiative, Lovely Inu maintains open communication with users and encourages collaboration, providing a high-performance platform for other projects to launch from. The platform aims for long-term growth, and worked with Nebula Solutions to audit the platform for safety and reliability.
Meme on BSC
The LOVELY token is a BEP-20 token that is traded on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). LOVELY benefits from BSC’s speed and low transaction fees, making it highly adaptable for meme enthusiasts. As Lovely Inu has its own marketplace where users can stake LOVELY to earn NFTs, artists can leverage contests on the platform to earn more profits.
About AscendEX
Launched in 2018, AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange, servicing over 1.5 million retail and institutional clients globally through its comprehensive product suite, including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Cardana, and more. The listing of the LOVELY token on AscendEX opens a new entry point for investors and meme addicts of all stripes to get paid to stay healthy and active!
For more information and updates on AscendEX, please visit:
Website: ascendex.com
Twitter: twitter.com/_AscendEX
Telegram: t.me/AscendEXEnglish
Medium: medium.com/ascendex
For more information and updates about Lovely Inu, please visit:
Website: https://lovely.finance
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lovely_finance
Telegram: https://t.me/lovelyinu_coin
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any project.