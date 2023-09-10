As BTC Drops Below $26,000, What’s Next for BNB (BNB), Monero (XMR) and Everlodge (ELDG)?

The cryptocurrency market is no stranger to volatility, and recently, Bitcoin (BTC) dropped below the $26,000 mark, sending shockwaves throughout the crypto space. But how will this affect tokens like BNB (BNB), Monero (XMR), and Everlodge (ELDG)? Keep reading to find out.
BNB (BNB): Showing Resilience
BNB (BNB), the native token of the Binance ecosystem, has shown resilience in market turmoil. Despite Bitcoin’s rollercoaster ride, BNB has maintained its position as one of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. This is partly due to Binance’s continuous efforts to expand its ecosystem, offering a wide range of services and use cases for BNB holders.
Recently, Binance’s CEO CZ responded to the “fear, uncertainty, and doubt” by saying that Binance is “much stronger.” This statement came as many executives decided to leave Binance in the last few weeks.
Additionally, experts remain bullish for the BNB coin. In fact, they predict that the BNB price could sit between $266.93 and $307.41 within Q4 of 2023.
Monero (XMR): Continues Standing Out
Monero (XMR) has always stood out in cryptocurrency for its privacy features. As governments and regulators worldwide look to tighten their grip on digital assets, privacy coins like Monero become increasingly attractive. And while Bitcoin struggles, buyers could turn to these privacy tokens instead.
Recent developments, such as Bitmain’s announcement to launch a new Monero miner, demonstrate the demand for XMR mining. As a result, this could positively impact the Monero price in the long term.
Monero’s privacy-by-default approach ensures that transactions remain confidential, making it a preferred choice for those who value financial privacy. Due to all these reasons, market analysts forecast that Monero could trade at $206.60 by December 2023.
Everlodge (ELDG): To Soar By 30x
Everlodge (ELDG) is a unique entrant in the cryptocurrency market, focusing on solving issues within the real estate industry. It offers a new approach to property investments by fractionalizing real estate assets.
In other words, Everlodge will create a property marketplace where luxurious villas or vacation homes will be digitized and minted into NFTs. Afterward, these NFTs are all fractionalized. Therefore, anyone can become a fractional owner of a property on the blockchain for prices as low as $100. Also, once the property’s value goes up, so will their NFT price.
As traditional real estate can be illiquid, Everlodge allows investors to participate in this asset class more easily. To clarify, it will enable users to trade or sell their property-backed NFTs on its secondary marketplace. Consequently, this provides liquidity in an otherwise illiquid market.
Currently, the ELDG native token is worth just $0.016 as it is in Stage 2 of its presale. But, experts foresee it reaching $0.035 before the presale ends and a further 30x growth on its launch day. They point out that ELDG has real-world ties to the $280T real estate market and a low market cap. It may even surge faster than BNB and Monero in the long run.
