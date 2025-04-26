Artificial Pump or Organic Surge? Binance Co-Founder Sheds Light on $ALPACA Price Rally Following Delisting Notice

In the cryptocurrency’s ever-changing world, price movements often lead to speculation—and the recent surge in the price of $ALPACA after its delisting from Binance is no exception.
Some traders celebrated the unexpected pump, while others questioned what was behind the price increase. One voice with insight into the matter is Binance co-founder Yi He (@heyibinance), who has suggested that the $ALPACA relief rally may not be totally organic.
After the price action, Yi He was commenting. She pointed out a potential new scheme and the role it might play in our situation today, highlighting the possibility of buyers who are acting like shells.
These are not real buyers, in the sense that we would expect them to be, given the normal buying motives that we understand. They are rogues in the buying scene, using short sale profits to drive up the market price of the token.
Understanding the Concept of Shell Buying
The term “shell buying” refers to a controversial practice in which investors acquire significant quantities of tokens from projects that are either being listed or delisted on a major exchange. The intention is not to support the project or its development, but rather to exploit its temporary market influence and public attention.
By buying large amounts of a token after a delisting announcement, these traders create the illusion of renewed interest, pushing the price up and drawing in other, unsuspecting investors. Once the token’s price reaches a desired level, these early actors begin to offload their holdings, often at a premium, leaving others holding depreciating assets.
The price surge for $ALPACA has caught the attention of many in the crypto world. After Binance stated that it would delist the token, $ALPACA, in a counterintuitive twist, shot up in price. This bizarre sequence of events led Yi He, co-founder of Binance, to put out a community notice saying: “Don’t chase pumps. They might be PP.
“Some shell buyers may be trying to make quick profits through short-term operations,” she commented, emphasizing the risk of speculative tactics that distort true market sentiment.
The decision of Binance to remove $ALPACA from its listing stems from the exchange’s customary evaluation routine. This considers lots of different things—like how much the crypto is actually being traded; how meaningful its trading in various jurisdictions is; how engaged, on a community level, the people behind the crypto (or the people who’ve bought the crypto) are; and the trading volume.
Yi He’s caution has been echoed by market analysts and veteran traders. Many have noted that such activity frequently puts novice investors in harm’s way. Artificial pumps can, and often do, stir up a FOMO frenzy among would-be investors, goading them into buying at prime (inflated) prices and priming them for the kind of nasty surprise that should, by all rights, come at the end of any self-respecting pump. That surprise, as we know, can and often does involve a kind of cliff dive that would make even the most accomplished free diver envious.
The crypto market at large is well accustomed to such practices. There have been times in its not-too-distant past when coins and tokens associated with vanishing projects—but not scheduled for immediate delisting—have been subject to the same kind of price maneuvers that some have now come to associate with stablecoin shenanigans.
The token’s future is murky at best. With the removal from one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, maintaining liquidity and attracting new investors will be a challenge. It may find solace in community support and alternative platforms to maintain some semblance of a presence in the crypto world.
In the meantime, Yi He’s remarks provide a timely heads-up for the larger crypto trading community. As market dynamics keep shifting, particularly in response to regulatory oversight and exchange policy changes, separating genuine value from speculative hype remains a Herculean task for both rookie and seasoned investors.
In the end, the $ALPACA surge could be remembered as a case study in the dangers of manipulating the markets, not as a comeback story. Rather, it could serve as a warning for investors about the necessity of adopting a skeptical view of what goes on in the world of crypto.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
