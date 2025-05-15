Aptos Weekly Recap – Week 2, May: Bitcoin Bridges, DeFi Growth, and Strategic Deployments Fuel Ecosystem Momentum

The Aptos ecosystem is growing rapidly as a viable challenger in the blockchain space, especially in areas like real-world assets (RWAs), decentralized finance (DeFi), and cross-chain solutions.
Over the second week of May, several significant developments occurred that underscored Aptos’ value proposition in multiple segments.
Aptos is establishing itself as a top Layer 1 blockchain in the fast-changing world of Web3. It has been laying the groundwork by doing several important things:
For one, it has formed some very strong partnerships. The decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Aave recently confirmed that it is deploying on the Aptos network. Aave is a marquee name in the DeFi world. If it is deploying in Aptos, you can be sure it has good reasons to do so. Aave has good reasons to be choosing the Aptos network. Aave is confirmed, but that is not all.
Secondly, we can look to the trading activity on decentralized exchanges (DEXes). More and more, DEXes like Tdex are being built on top of Layer 1s like Aptos when those Layer 1s are achieving something in the DeFi world that called-for activity is happening.
Bitcoin Bridges and Real-World Asset Integration
Aptos is making real progress toward becoming a hub for bringing real-world assets onto the blockchain, and especially for bridging Bitcoin. Since our last update in October 2022, over 330 million dollars’ worth of BTC has crossed the Aptos/BTC cross-chain bridge, and indeed Aptos has now become one of the most active Layer 1s for serving to bring on-chain Bitcoin asset activity this space. Aptos is one of the rare projects in the ecosystem that is focusing on Bitcoin bridging to such an extent.
The reason that so many Bitcoins have moved is that there’s a lot more trust now in the Aptos network. People believe it’s secure and able to handle all the transactions we throw its way. They also think it’s set up to work with all these smart contracts we want to run on the network. Trust like this is hard to earn back once you’ve lost it.
This upswing corresponds with the overall trend of Real-World Assets (RWAs) gaining popularity in the crypto market. It shows that crypto projects are trying to raise capital by attracting institutional investors to the next crypto bull run by using the RWA narrative. RWAs have the potential to provide a path to a compliant on-chain future that satisfies both blockchain developers and regulators.
Aave Deployment, TVL Growth, and DeFi Expansion
Not only is the DeFi ecosystem on Aptos growing, but it’s also thriving. The total value locked on the network now exceeds 1.4 billion dollars. Over 603 million dollars have been supplied, and more than 435 million dollars have been borrowed across lending platforms and liquidity protocols.
One of the week’s most important announcements was the confirmation that Aave, one of the largest and most reputable DeFi lending protocols, will officially deploy on Aptos. The ARFC proposal has been approved, and that signals Aave’s entrance into the Aptos ecosystem and further validates the network’s DeFi capabilities.
This transition is anticipated to draw an influx of capital, alongside an expanded user base and heightened development activity. This moment brings together enormous lending and borrowing prospects for APT holders and other tokenized assets. With Aave, Aptos is poised to offer much more refined and flexible DeFi infrastructure—to be followed, no doubt, by even greater innovation.
Simultaneously, a strategic alliance with Latitude.sh was also announced this week. This partnership aims to not only sustain but also improve the already impressive performance of the Aptos blockchain. Integrating Latitude.sh’s high-performance computing capabilities is expected to substantially elevate Aptos’ scalability and transaction throughput.
DEX Trading Volume Soars, APT Price Shows Recovery
This week has seen a major highlight in the decentralized exchanges’ performance on Aptos. Hyperion, a budding DEX on the network, informed us that their total swap volume is nearly 840 million dollars now, with just their recent daily trading volumes exceeding 30 million dollars. This underscores the growing liquidity, user activity, and demand for token swaps on Aptos-native platforms.
Among the leaders in decentralized exchanges, Cellana Finance captures a substantial chunk of the market, and Thala Labs shows consistent growth. Hyperion, while not making a lot of public noise, has steadily become more impressive.
The increase in trading activity coincides with the APT token surpassing the six-dollar threshold and bounding back from recent lows. Even with that, it’s still approximately 70 percent off its all-time high of 20 dollars set four months ago. On the books for today, the APT token is just shy of a 10 percent increase, has rebounded more than 90 percent from its cycle bottom, and looks to possibly maintain a 7’dollar floor.
With the second week of May wrapping up, Aptos is clearly staking out a unique position in the competitive Layer 1 blockchain landscape. It is not just bridging real-world assets like Bitcoin; it is also bringing DeFi protocols such as Aave into its fold. And while this is all going on, trading activity on its decentralized exchanges is showing quite strong and healthy metrics. So Aptos is not just some cute newcomer; it is clearly a growing force in Web3.
If this path holds, Aptos could match not only the transaction volume of more established chains in the next few months but also their mindshare, development activity, and cross-chain adoption.
