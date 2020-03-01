Apple and Samsung Remain the Most Popular Smartphone Manufacturers in 2019

When it comes to buying a new smartphone, there are dozens of options available. Competition among manufacturers is heating up, yet consumers don’t seem to care too much.
A new report by Counterpoint Research paints a very interesting picture.
Apple and Samsung Smartphone Dominance
Most of the smartphones bought during 2019 belong to two different brands.
Both Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy line of products remain incredibly popular.
In the top 10, six devices are models of iPhones.
They include the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and so forth.
For Samsung, the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A10 are quite popular due to their lower price point.
With these two manufacturers claiming 9 out of the top 10 spots, the only exception is Oppo’s A5.
It was the most-sold phone in China in 2019, which contributes to the sales figures.
Apple remains incredibly popular in the US and Canada.
Huawei, another manufacturer making plenty of headlines last year, is not even in the top global market share list.
That is a very odd turn of events for the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer.
Losing the Google Play Store may contribute to this seemingly lack of demand for Huawei devices.
How these statistics will look by the end of this year, remains subject to speculation.
Image(s): Shutterstock.com