ApeCoin (APE), Ripple (XRP) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): Preparing For The Markets Next Move

Cryptocurrencies are going through a turbulent time, with many coins suffering in price. ApeCoin (APE) and Ripple (XRP) are two top coins, both experiencing volatility in their prices. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently seeing big success during phase 2 of the presale, but what is causing this bullish price movement?
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
The future of fundraising is here, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is leading the charge. Orbeon Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to raise funds in a more efficient, secure, and cost-effective way. Thanks to the wonders of equity-based NFTs, investors can now quickly and easily purchase tokens that represent shares in the company they’re investing in.
This is a game-changer for investors and companies alike, as it reduces the need for costly middlemen and makes investments more transparent. Startups can build a strong foundation of investors with ease, enabling them to focus on scaling their businesses.
For budding investors, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) gives a chance to get in at the ground level and invest in the latest projects. With a potential for high returns, it’s no wonder Orbeon Protocol has generated so much buzz in the cryptocurrency space.
Holding the native ORBN token has additional benefits too. Token holders are rewarded with governance rights, priority access to early funding rounds, staking rewards, and more.
The Orbeon Protocol presale is currently underway, with phase 2 of the sale selling over 30M ORBN tokens so far (at a price of $0.0144 per token). With the price going up at each round, it’s no surprise that investors are eager to get in on the action.
ApeCoin (APE)
Most known for the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, Yuga Labs have expanded their service with the release of ApeCoin (APE), which plays a big part in the APE ecosystem. The APE token itself is used for governance in the ApeDAO, as well as staking on the APE network.
The ApeCoin (APE) ecosystem is full of cool games, dapps, services, and products. Holding Apecoin (APE) is the surefire way to participate and benefit from the flourishing ApeCoin (APE) ecosystem.
As we mentioned, ApeCoin (APE) is connected to BAYC NFTs, which have seen huge success since its launch. Taking advantage of the association with the BAYC NFTs could be a major catalyst for the price of APE. Crypto prices have been very volatile in the past month, but ApeCoin (APE) has bucked the trend with a 15% gain this week.
Ripple (XRP)
Ripple (XRP) is another top performer this week, seeing a nearly 8% gain in the last week. This could be attributed to the increasing interest in XRP as institutional investors are warming up to its potential use cases in banking and finance.
Ripple (XRP) is a distributed payment protocol that is built on the XRP ledger and allows for near-instant, low-cost payments. It has been adopted by major banks such as Santander and Moneygram. This ongoing adoption could be fueling the current surge in the price of Ripple (XRP).
XRP is currently facing a legal battle with the SEC, which has caused some doubts about its future. However, XRP seems to be on a positive trajectory at the moment and could continue to see gains if the SEC case is cleared. Plus, Ripple (XRP) is looking to gain a license in Ireland, which could open up some new opportunities for the currency and its holders.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.