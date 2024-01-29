Analyst Michaël van de Poppe’s Bullish Stance on Polkadot (DOT): What’s in Store for Pullix (PLX) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR)?

Michaël van de Poppe is a crypto analyst known for exchanging insight on the current DeFi market. He recently shared his thoughts on Polkadot (DOT), sharing a bullish stance. But many people wonder about the future of Pullix (PLX) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR). Some analysts hint that PLX, a Stage 7 presale star, may surge by 100x in 2024.
Michaël Van De Poppe Makes a Bullish Polkadot Price Prediction
Michaël van de Poppe recently had some positive words for Polkadot (DOT). According to his new tweet, the Polkadot price must hold $5.60-6.00 for an upwards run. CoinMarketCap data shows that this altcoin has traded between $8.83 and $6.53 in the past month alone. During that time, its market cap has moved between $11.30B and $8.68B.
The sentiment for the Polkadot crypto is also bullish, as it trades above its 50- and 100-day EMAs. For these reasons, experts in the crypto field foresee its value reaching $6.98 within Q1 of 2024.
Pullix (PLX): Presale Advances To Stage 7
Pullix (PLX) has also made headlines as its presale has entered Stage 7. So far, this DeFi project has raised close to $5 million and sold over 80 million PLX tokens. In fact, Pullix recently announced that over 13,000 individuals have signed up for the presale. People are showing great interest in this hybrid trading platform.
Traders worldwide may find issues on major platforms like Binance or Coinbase. For instance, they may lack the variety of assets to trade as they only focus on cryptos. But Pullix will allow the trade of all asset classes (gold, Forex, cryptos, etc.) on one account. This is major as it will increase convenience for all. Other noteworthy features also include:
- Trade-to-Earn: The ability to stake PLX tokens and earn a portion of Pullix’s daily revenue.
- Swap: A DeFi token swap allows you to trade tokens for a low cost.
The PLX native token is now worth just $0.10 – a 150% ROI for all those who bought it early. Holding this token is vital as it will provide access to certain assets and reduced trading fees. Since Pullix will implement a burn feature that decreases its supply and increases its value, long-term holders may benefit tremendously.
With ties to the Forex market, which Baby Pips claims is the biggest, Pullix’s long-term growth potential is stellar. In fact, market analysts predict that this altcoin could surge by 30x once a Tier-1 CEX lists it in Q1 of 2024.
NEAR Protocol (NEAR): Now Compatible With MetaMask
In exciting NEAR Protocol news, MetaMask is now compatible with NEAR. With NEAR Snap, MetaMask users can make NEAR accounts and authorize transactions directly within the browser extension.
The NEAR Protocol coin value has been all over the place lately. In the past month, it’s moved from as high as $4.13 to as low as $2.93. While that happened, its market cap fluctuated too, going from $4.02B to $2.94B. With 21 technical indicators in the green, sentiment around this altcoin is bullish. Thus, experts foresee a surge to $3.25 before February 2024 ends.
Can Pullix Compete With Polkadot and NEAR Protocol?
Compared to Polkadot and NEAR Protocol, Pullix’s low market cap of $20M could position it in a better place. In other words, PLX would need far less new funds for its price to pump. For this reason, Pullix could be one of the best altcoins to watch.
