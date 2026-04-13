Alameda Unstakes $16M Of Solana As Payment Process Continues After FTX Crash

There’s been another reshuffling connected to the fallout from the FTX collapse, and it’s coming from a familiar name.
On-chain data also shows that Alameda Research unstaked and transferred around $16 million worth of Solana.
At first, it might seem like a routine transfer. But when you zoom in it links to a far broader story, one that is still developing.
Money Transferred for Distribution to Creditors
The unstaked funds were not sent at random. It was then sent to a wallet associated with distributions to creditors, which is part of the ongoing repayment process related to the collapse of FTX.
This indicates that repayment continues, albeit at a slow but steady pace.
This is not the first time that assets have been moved this way. Similar transactions have been occurring since late 2023 under a plan authorized by the courts.
Yet every such move serves as a reminder to the market that it’s not even close to finished.
Analyzing The Newest Transfer
The numbers on this specific movement are particular.
Approximately 198,425 SOL tokens were unstaked and moved. That amounts to roughly $16 million at today’s market value.
For a market like crypto, that’s not huge on its own. But in the context of this, it makes sense. It indicates how big reserves are still being managed and slowly redistributed.
And crucially, it confirms that the process of repayment is ongoing.
A Piece Of A Far Bigger Repayment Puzzle
This isn’t happening in isolation.
The transfer is part of a larger $12.7 billion repayment plan linked to the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire.
About $7.6 billion has been reported returned to creditors so far. That sounds like a lot, and it is, but there’s still about $5.1 billion to be paid back.
That gap is important.
This means we can expect a lot more of asset-moving like this for some time.
Solana Still A Major Holding
Despite the distributions, Alameda Research controls a sizable amount of Solana as well.
It is estimated that it still holds approximately 3.57 million SOL tokens worth more than $293 million. That makes SOL one of the biggest assets still linked to the estate.
And as a result, any move involving Solana tends to get attention. These wallets are monitored closely by investors, who attempt to predict potential sell pressure.
Watching the Market For Potential Selling Pressure
The release of large amounts of crypto from being staked often begs the question: will they sell it? In this instance, these funds will go toward creditor payouts, most typically liquidation at some point.
That is an additional layer of uncertainty.
Even if there isn’t any selling right away, the threat of it can sway sentiment in markets. This has been a recurring story for Solana since the FTX collapse.
Some observers have viewed large holdings linked to the estate as a potential source of supply coming onto the market.
A Journey, Not A Destination
And one thing that’s been made clear is that this isn’t a situation without precedent.
FTX and the rest of the gang are being wound down slowly. Over time, the assets are unstaked, transferred, and redistributed.
From a legal and operational perspective, that approach makes sense. But it also means that the market needs to continue adjusting to these periodic shifts.
It’s not a sudden shock, it’s rather an ongoing slow process.
What This Means For Solana
With Solana, the situation is somewhat mixed. On the one hand, ongoing distributions mean that some of the FTX-era holdings still hang over.
To the other, that repayments are underway can be taken as a step toward closure. And uncertainty associated with these sizable reserves declines as more assets are allocated.
But for now, it’s likely to be a factor in how the market behaves until the process runs its course.
The Broader Context Of The Numbers
Apart from the short-term market reaction, it is also a reminder of just how big the FTX collapse was.
Hundreds of billions remain to be accounted for, allocated and tracked. And, as such, every transaction, including this $16 million movement of SOL, fits into that broader narrative.
It’s not just about prices for crypto assets. It’s about restoring trust, paying debts, settling up and moving on from one of the most massive chapters ever in the industry’s history.
Visit Still Being Unfolded, With More To Come
Developments like this will grow more common in the future.
More than $5 billion is still owed, so the repayment process is far from complete. That means more unstaking events, more transfers and potential market reactions.
For a start, the most recent step taken by Alameda Research is just another part of that continuous process.”
Not dramatic by itself, but part of something much larger that’s still unfolding.”
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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