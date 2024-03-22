AirDAO Investigates Theft Of Millions In AMB Tokens And ETH From Uniswap Pool

AirDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization, has uncovered a significant theft involving 35.2 million AMB tokens and 125.51 ETH from the AMB/ETH Uniswap pool.
The team is actively collaborating with exchanges and relevant authorities to identify the perpetrator and recover the stolen funds.
In a bid to expedite the return of the funds, AirDAO is offering a 10% white hat hacking charge to the hacker, while also warning of potential legal action if cooperation is not forthcoming.
The hacker, identified by the wallet address 0xFD1754f6Cb9DA53c6F26E3E2eE3DE875CC11C7AA, gained access to the liquidity pool through a social engineering scam involving malicious attachments in an email impersonating one of AirDAO’s trusted partners.
Efforts Are Currently Ongoing To Recover Lost Funds
Fortunately, the theft was confined to the liquidity pool and does not impact users’ funds on the AirDAO blockchain or exchanges. Additionally, the security of AirDAO’s multisig remains intact, providing reassurance to stakeholders.
Efforts are underway to replenish the Uniswap liquidity pool promptly to mitigate any disruption caused by the theft. Despite the incident, AirDAO’s native token, $AMB, has demonstrated resilience, posting a 6% gain today and maintaining stability with its current trading price at $0.012.
As the investigation progresses and measures are implemented to enhance security, AirDAO remains committed to safeguarding the interests of its community and maintaining the integrity of its platform.
