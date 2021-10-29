AI-created NFT collection of President portraits launched on Binance

“The Presidents,” the world’s first NFT collection to feature 20,000 portraits of 50 global leaders, recently debuted on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Created by artists using AI algorithms, the collection combines GameFi, Art+Tech, and other innovative trends at the intersection of traditional and digital art. The NFTs are available for minting at presidents-nft.com.
The collection is rendered in a unique style that synthesizes classical and cutting-edge aesthetics. Colorful avatars include presidents of various countries renowned for their geopolitical impact, as well as crypto pioneers, such as the leaders of Binance, Ethereum, and TRON. Each NFT features its own distinctive design. One avatar can be minted for 0.3 Binance Coin (BNB) using the Metamask wallet.
The series is divided into seven categories: “Americans,” “American Legends” (the Founding Fathers and deceased presidents), “Soviet,” “World,” “World Legends,” “Crypto,” and one exclusive Satoshi Nakamoto, creator of the protocol used in blockchains. The collection also comes with two secret presidential portraits, whose identities will be revealed once all 20,000 portraits are minted.
AI neural network algorithms were used to enhance the NFTs with 246 “traits,” so that each portrait has its own custom design. These traits are essentially special features: for example, the zombie eyes on Vitalik Buterin, one of Ethereum’s co-founders, just in time for Halloween. Other traits include bandanas, leather jackets, medical masks, panamas, cyborg arms, and more.
The project will give back 600 BNB to its users and supporters for their contributions. Users who mint more than 50 Presidents will be placed in a small cashback pool of 3% (cashback of up to 180 BNB). Those who mint more than 150 Presidents will be placed in a big pool of 7% (cashback of up to 420 BNB).
Once all 20,000 Presidents are minted, the project will release access to its GameFi app called Cards, where users can enjoy exclusive card games and receive the app’s special governance token as a reward. The games operate on a Play-to-Earn model, which means users don’t need to win – they can earn the token just by playing.
Users can also obtain referral links that give back 10% of all transactions made with the user’s referral link.
With the governance token, users gain access to the platform’s governance system, where they can vote, make decisions, or offer input on new features, upgrades, and partnerships. Users with more Presidents in their collection still have a higher chance of winning, and therefore having a greater say in the decision-making process.
