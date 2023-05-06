AAVE To Reach $120 As Sparklo (SPRK) Presale Gains Momentum

AAVE is performing very strongly in 2023, leading investors and market analysts to predict it will reach $120 by the second quarter of 2023. Some have called this target ambitious, but AAVE’s recent market performance has been very strong, despite falling significantly in March. It has even reached $90 on a couple of occasions. Speaking of price gains, Sparklo (SPRK)’s presale token price keeps rising as new investors join what many consider a worthwhile project for investors looking to protect their wealth. Right now, Sparklo (SPRK) is even offering a handsome bonus to new investors.
Sparklo (SPRK)To Offer Worldwide Gold Trading Services
Sparklo is a blockchain-based trading platform that focuses on gold, silver, and platinum. Sparklo is giving gold traders everything they ever wished for – high liquidity, low-cost management fees, and a smooth trading experience.
Sparklo’s users would be the luckiest among bullion traders. They would only pay 0.1% as a management fee, unlike other platforms that charge users 0.5% and above.
Sparklo’s users could also conduct trades with anyone, anywhere in the world. The blockchain is accessible to everyone on Earth. The best part is that this global access allows Sparklo’s users always find the best prices for the assets they want to trade. They would also enjoy liquidity that’s far higher than what’s accessible on regular gold trading platforms.
Sparklo’s users won’t have to worry about their security when using the network. The network has recently completed a security audit with one of the top auditing firms, Interfi, and Sparklo has published the results for all users to see. It has gone further to announce a liquidity lock that would last 1000 days and a team token lock that would last 1000 days.
Sparklo is still in its presale phase, but its price is already rising. Its current price is $0.017, but it is not expected to remain at that price for long. Therefore, we suggest buying now while the price is still low. Also, users who invest in the Sparklo project between now and May 5th would get a handsome 30% bonus.
AAVE likely To Reach $120 By Q2 2023
Many investors who had high expectations of AAVE’s price will likely feel happy by Q2 2023. AAVE is expected to make a stunning recovery in 2023 as many investors predicted that AAVE could reach $120 by Q2, 2023.
AAVE’s performance in the past two months makes it very likely that it would meet that target despite dropping significantly in the past two months. AAVE was trading at $53 in the first days of January 2023. It then jumped to $84 by the third week of January. At this point, many investors became more bullish about AAVE’s performance for the rest of 2023.
AAVE continued to maintain that price position for a few days, even reaching $90. It did drop to $77 by the 2nd week of March, but it went back to $91 a few days later. Then came the price crash in March, which sent it down to $68. It regained bullish momentum and rallied to $80 a few days later. Unfortunately, that rally couldn’t be sustained and it dropped back to $72. At the time of this writing, AAVE is trading at $68.19.
Find out more about the Sparklo presale:
Website: https://sparklo.finance
Presale: https://invest.sparklo.finance
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sparklo_finance
Telegram: https://t.me/sparklofinance
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.