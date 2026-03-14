AAVE Records $6.7M Sell Imbalance As BGD Exit Sparks Heavy DEX Activity

Aave’s governance discussions have started to show up in the market, and traders are already reacting.
Since BGD Labs revealed it would be stepping away from the Aave DAO, activity around the AAVE token on decentralized exchanges has tilted toward selling. Data shared within the crypto community shows that sell volume has reached about $39 million, while buy orders sit near $32 million, leaving a $6.7 million net sell imbalance.
The numbers exclude the recent CowSwap incident, which means the trend largely reflects regular market trading rather than a single unusual event. Even without that factor, the figures suggest that some traders are adjusting their positions as the ecosystem processes the departure of one of its long-standing development contributors.
In decentralized finance, governance developments often ripple quickly through the market. The reaction around AAVE appears to follow that familiar pattern.
The trading observations referenced in this report were originally highlighted by crypto researcher Tom Wan, who shared the DEX flow data and sentiment shifts surrounding the governance developments.
Since BGD announced their departure from Aave DAO, total DEX sell volume has reached $39M against $32M in buys, a $6.7M net sell imbalance (Excluding the recent cowswap incident)
The announcement day was the sharpest reaction, $7M in sells versus $3M in buys, and roughly 2x the… pic.twitter.com/GodaGduQ2f
— Tom Wan (@tomwanhh) March 14, 2026
Sharp Market Reaction On Announcement Day
The strongest response came on the day the BGD news surfaced.
Decentralized exchange data shows that roughly $7 million worth of AAVE was sold, compared to around $3 million in buy volume during the same window. The difference marked one of the most noticeable bursts of selling activity in recent months.
Trading volume also climbed well above normal levels. Using Token Terminal data as a reference point, the day’s DEX activity reached about twice the average daily volume AAVE has recorded over the past year.
Spikes like that usually appear when traders are responding to fresh information rather than routine market movement. In this case, the trigger was clearly the governance news.
For many market participants, the exit of a major contributor raises questions about how development work and coordination inside the DAO might evolve from here.
BGD’s Departure Draws Community Attention
BGD Labs has played a visible role in Aave’s development over the years, contributing to technical infrastructure and governance systems that support the protocol.
Because of that involvement, the team’s decision to step away quickly caught the attention of both the community and market observers.
While Aave itself continues to operate normally, contributors like BGD often serve as key builders behind the scenes. When a team in that position leaves, it naturally prompts discussions about who might take on those responsibilities going forward.
Transitions like this are not unusual in decentralized projects, but they can still create short-term uncertainty while the ecosystem adjusts.
For traders watching the situation unfold, the news appears to have been enough to trigger a wave of repositioning in the market.
Governance Vote Briefly Shifts Sentiment
Despite the early selling pressure, sentiment did not stay negative throughout the entire period.
At one point, the mood improved after the “AAVE Will Win” proposal passed through governance. The vote signaled that the DAO remained active and capable of pushing initiatives forward despite the changes happening behind the scenes.
That development briefly helped stabilize sentiment around the token. Buy activity picked up for a time, and the earlier sell-heavy trend began to soften.
In decentralized projects, strong governance participation often serves as a sign that the community is still engaged. When proposals pass with clear support, it can reassure market participants that the ecosystem continues to function normally.
For a short stretch, that confidence seemed to steady the market around AAVE.
ACI News Quickly Reverses The Momentum
The recovery, however, proved short-lived.
Soon after the governance vote lifted sentiment, new developments tied to the Aave Chan Initiative (ACI) began circulating. The update introduced fresh uncertainty and quickly shifted the tone again.
As the news spread, traders appeared to move back toward caution. The temporary recovery faded, and selling pressure returned to decentralized exchanges.
This type of back-and-forth movement is common in DeFi markets, especially when multiple governance developments unfold within a short period of time.
Each new piece of information tends to reshape sentiment, sometimes within hours.
On-Chain Flows Show Cautious Positioning
Looking at the broader numbers, selling still outweighs buying for now.
Across decentralized exchanges, $39 million worth of AAVE has been sold, compared to $32 million in buys, resulting in a $6.7 million sell imbalance.
While noticeable, the gap does not necessarily point to panic selling. Instead, it suggests that many traders are simply adjusting exposure while waiting for more clarity around the protocol’s governance direction.
Moments like this often bring a mix of responses. Some investors reduce risk, others step back to observe, and a few look for potential opportunities if sentiment stabilizes.
For the time being, the data shows a market that is still processing the implications of recent events rather than reacting to a single shock.
Attention Turns To The Next Chapter For Aave
As the dust settles, attention is shifting toward how Aave’s ecosystem evolves after BGD’s departure.
The protocol remains one of the most established platforms in decentralized finance, with a large user base and deep liquidity across multiple markets. Those fundamentals tend to provide resilience even when governance headlines introduce short-term volatility.
Still, the recent trading activity makes one thing clear: participants are paying close attention to how leadership, development responsibilities, and governance dynamics unfold in the coming months.
If new contributors step in and development momentum continues, confidence could return just as quickly as it faded.
For now, traders appear content to watch closely as the next phase of Aave’s governance story begins.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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