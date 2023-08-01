Aave Price Prediction, What’s Next for the Aave Token? Analysts Predicting a 17x Pump for Pomerdoge

Analysts have been going over the Aave (AAVE) cryptocurrency, trying to figure out what’s next in its future and what kind of returns it can provide to investors. Alongside it, analysts also predict a 17x price pump for the Pomerdoge (POMD) token, as it has appealed to many investors. We will be diving into the performance of both projects to see how far they can climb.
Summary
- The Aave crypto can surge to $98.46 by the end of the year
- POMD can spike by 17x at launch
- Pomerdoge provides benefits to early adopters and has a $150,000 giveaway
Aave (AAVE) Price Prediction and Future Potential
The Aave (AAVE) price has showcased a rejection alongside bearish cues on the top, facing selling pressure at a value of around $85. In the past sessions, the Aave price surpassed the 200-day exponential moving average and showcased bullishness.
The price caught momentum and even went past the resistance level of $80. Afterward, sellers began offloading the crypto and forced it back from the upper level.
In addition, the Aave crypto is now at a price trajectory in which, if it bounces near $70, it can go above $85 in the long term. Comparatively, if it slips under $70, sellers will become active, and the correction could extend toward $60. As of July 29, 2023, Aave trades at $72.49.
Uniquely, during the past week, the low price for Aave was $69.39, with its high point at $74.80. During the last 30 days, it’s been up 16.1%, and in the last two weeks, it’s been down 8%. Likewise, the Aave market cap is at $1,051,905,155, and the 24-hour trading volume is at $40,719,183, indicating a 25.18% drop. According to an Aave price prediction, it can spike to $98.46 by the end of 2023.
Analysts Predict 17x Price Pump for Pomerdoge (POMD)
Pomerdoge (POMD) is a project that features a vast ecosystem aiming to appeal to millions of users globally. There’s Pomergame, which is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game in which anyone can earn tokens and access NFTs.
There is also the Pomerplace, a dedicated marketplace in which anyone can buy, sell or trade any collectibles that they have gained in-game. POMD is the native cryptocurrency used to power the ecosystem, also known as “Pomer food.”
In addition, any holder of the POMD token can get access to buy one of the upcoming 7,777 NFTs, which are scheduled for release in August and September. Subsequently, Pomerdoge has been audited by SOLIDProof and Cyberscope.
Investors can engage in staking and get a fixed APR of 10%. The VIP holders can get up to 15% as well. During the current presale stage, a single POMD token trades at just $0.007.
According to analysts, a price pump of 17x is expected for the cryptocurrency moving forward. There’s also $150,000 worth of giveaways. Moreover, throughout the presale, there’s a $50,000 mega poker prize, alongside weekly giveaways worth a total of $100,000.
As a result, those who want to make the most significant gains out of Pomerdoge will want to buy the Pomerdoge (POMD) token before it spikes in value.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.