Aave Labs Signals New Era Of Alignment With AAVE Holders

Aave Labs is preparing a governance proposal that could mark a pivotal shift in how value flows back to $AAVE holders.
The plan centers on sharing non-protocol revenue generated by applications built on top of Aave, directly aligning external app success with the protocol and its token.
The move comes amid growing community discussion around value capture and long-term sustainability. While Aave already dominates decentralized lending by scale and usage, the proposal signals a deeper commitment to ensuring that growth at the application layer translates into tangible benefits for token holders.
According to a statement released by Aave Labs and later highlighted by industry trackers, the upcoming proposal will also address intellectual property and branding structures, alongside DAO guardrails designed to protect token holders. The goal is clear: strengthen both the protocol and the $AAVE token over the long term, without constraining innovation.
Sharing App Revenue Without Weakening The Protocol
At the heart of the proposal is a clear rejection of the idea that applications charging their own fees dilute protocol profitability. Aave Labs argues the opposite. Products built on top of the Aave Protocol expand usage, deepen liquidity, and ultimately increase protocol revenue rather than cannibalize it.
In its release, Aave Labs emphasizes alignment as the guiding principle. Growing application-layer products, the team notes, directly increases protocol usage and reinforces the economic base of Aave itself. A self-sustaining company building on Aave can drive significantly more value to the protocol than a tightly constrained ecosystem ever could.
Importantly, Aave Labs commits to sharing revenue generated outside the protocol with $AAVE holders, a notable step that addresses long-standing questions about how value accrues beyond core lending fees. The team confirms that a formal governance proposal detailing specific structures is coming soon, setting the stage for community debate and DAO approval.
Governance Guardrails And Brand Structure Take Center Stage
Beyond revenue sharing, the proposal also tackles branding and intellectual property. As Aave expands across chains and product categories, brand usage becomes increasingly important, and potentially risky if left unchecked.
Aave Labs says it will work toward a branding structure that supports long-term growth while including sufficient guardrails for the DAO and token holders. This suggests tighter governance oversight on how the Aave name and IP are used, ensuring that expansion strengthens the ecosystem rather than fragmenting it.
The message from the team is unambiguous. Alignment between builders, the protocol, and token holders is not optional, it is foundational. As Aave Labs puts it, everyone wants Aave, including the token, to win. The forthcoming proposal is framed as part of a comprehensive vision rather than a one-off adjustment.
Aave’s Scale Shows Durability, Not Hype
The timing of the announcement matters. Aave currently sits at the top of decentralized finance with over $34 billion in total value locked across 18 chains, a position few protocols have managed to maintain across multiple market cycles.
What stands out is not just size, but durability. Aave’s cumulative TVL tells a clear story: explosive growth during the 2021 bull market, a deep reset during the bear, a steady and conviction-driven rebuild throughout 2023 and 2024, and now a renewed expansion heading into 2026.
This is not mercenary capital chasing incentives. It is liquidity that leaves during downturns, and then returns, because the underlying infrastructure continues to work. As highlighted by ecosystem analysts, Aave’s consistency separates it from protocols that spike during hype cycles only to fade when conditions tighten.
Fundamentals Reinforce The Alignment Narrative
Aave’s on-chain fundamentals support the strategic shift Aave Labs is proposing. The protocol generates approximately $714 million in annualized fees, with $88 million in annualized protocol revenue and $54 million in annualized earnings. Borrowed value sits north of $22 billion, reflecting real demand for credit rather than incentive-driven usage.
These numbers matter because they show Aave is already profitable and widely used, without relying on short-term emissions to mask weak demand. The protocol continues to focus on improving capital efficiency, risk parameters, and multi-chain depth, reinforcing its role as core DeFi infrastructure.
Against this backdrop, sharing non-protocol revenue is not a defensive move. It is an offensive one, aimed at ensuring that as Aave’s ecosystem expands beyond the base protocol, value capture evolves alongside it rather than lagging behind.
A Long-Term Bet On Compounding Infrastructure
Taken together, Aave Labs’ planned governance proposal fits into a much larger picture. Instead of chasing narratives or launching disconnected products, Aave continues to compound its infrastructure, methodically, quietly, and with an eye on durability.
Allowing applications to charge their own fees encourages experimentation and growth. Sharing that revenue with $AAVE holders ensures alignment. Adding governance guardrails protects the DAO and the brand. And anchoring all of this in a protocol that already leads DeFi by usage and revenue reduces execution risk.
As the proposal moves into governance, the market will be watching closely. Not because Aave needs hype, but because it continues to demonstrate what long-term protocol building looks like when incentives, governance, and real usage finally point in the same direction.
If approved, the initiative could redefine how large DeFi protocols think about application-layer value capture, setting a precedent not just for Aave, but for the broader ecosystem heading into the next cycle.
