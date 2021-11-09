Categories: CryptoNews

9 Random Questions About Shiba Inu Answered

As the meme coin hype continues, more and more people are finding out about Shiba Inu and crypto in general. As a result, there are many random questions surrounding Shiba Inu that many newcomers to crypto might not know the answers to. Let’s go over some of the most popular questions on Google that people have about Shiba Inu.

Is Shiba Inu coin real?

One of the most popular questions is whether or not $SHIB is real. Shiba Inu is real in the sense that it’s a ERC20 token that can be bought, sold and traded. It’s just as real as Bitcoin, Ethereum or any other cryptocurrency.

What is Shiba Inu used for?

Another common question when it comes to cryptocurrencies is “what is it used for.” In the case of Shiba Inu, it’s a meme-coin that’s mainly used to speculate with.

However, there have been rumors circulating about AMC integrating Shiba Inu to be used as a payment method for their concession stands as early as next year.

Will Shiba Inu reach $1?

The third most popular question is about Shiba Inu’s price, obviously.

There’s nothing technical stopping Shiba Inu from reaching $1. Other than the fact that if $SHIB was worth $1 the market cap would be at $600 trillion. That would be about 300 times the current market cap of Bitcoin which is $1.2 trillion.

$SHIB is currently trading at $0.00005, the better question is will Shiba Inu hit $0.0001 before the end of the year? With a price of $0.0001 the total market cap of the crypto would be around $60 billion, placing it as the top 6th biggest crypto. That seems like a more achievable goal in the short term.

Is Shiba Inu a good investment?

Depending on who you ask, you will get a different answer about investing in Shiba Inu. Just like with any crypto, there’s a high risk and volatility associated with $SHIB.

Should I buy Shiba Inu today?

If you’re looking to take profit in the short term and are not afraid of high price fluctuations, then Shiba Inu might be a good option. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a more conservative play, purchasing Ethereum or Binance Coin might be the safer play.

Related Post
  1. Livepeer Price Hits New ATH Amid Mist Acquisition and Upcoming Hackathon

    Livepeer price is up over 54% today making it the biggest gainer on Crypto.com, followed…

  2. Shiba Inu Price Shows Strong Support, AMC Announces Plans to Accept $SHIB

    After the bear trap last week, Shiba Inu's price continued to decline throughout the day.…

  3. Basic Attention Token Price Up 32% After Solana Partnership Announcement

    Basic Attention Token is up 32%, making it the second biggest gainer today on Crypto.com.…

Keep in mind this isn’t trading or investment advice, always do your own research before trading any crypto.

Is Shiba Inu a coin or token?

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s not a coin in the sense that it has it’s own blockchain.

When did Shiba Coin start?

SHIB was launched on August 2020

Can I convert Shiba Inu to cash?

Yes! You can sell Shiba Inu for USD on any exchange that supports it. The list includes: Coinbase, Crypto.com, Binance, and much more.

Is Kraken going to list Shiba?

The latest news about Kraken listing Shiba Inu is that the exchange is still in the process of reviewing the listing.

There haven’t been any updates about the listing since last week and the SHIB community is waiting in anticipation.

Follow us on twitter @themerklehash to stay up to date with the latest cryptocurrency news!

Originally published on The VR Soldier
Paul Brabus

Paul Brabus is a crypto journalist and enthusiast. He loves reading and writing about all things crypto.

Share
Published by
Paul Brabus
Tags: shiba inushiba inu coinshiba inu price
28 mins ago

Recent Posts

Crypto Exchange KuCoin Global Storytelling Agenda

KuCoin is one of the flagship crypto exchanges. It is famous for its advanced level…

3 hours ago

Livepeer Price Hits New ATH Amid Mist Acquisition and Upcoming Hackathon

Livepeer price is up over 54% today making it the biggest gainer on Crypto.com, followed…

5 hours ago

Shiba Inu Price Shows Strong Support, AMC Announces Plans to Accept $SHIB

After the bear trap last week, Shiba Inu's price continued to decline throughout the day.…

8 hours ago

Basic Attention Token Price Up 32% After Solana Partnership Announcement

Basic Attention Token is up 32%, making it the second biggest gainer today on Crypto.com.…

10 hours ago

Dogs of Elon Price Up Over 800%, NFTs Minted & Listed on Opensea for Over $700,000

Dogs of Elon has been one of the top performers this week, up over 800%…

12 hours ago

Loopring Price Up 65%, More Evidence of Potential Game Stop Partnership

Loopring price continues its meteoric rise, currently up over 65% today alone with a massive…

13 hours ago

This website uses cookies.