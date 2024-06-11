6 Best Cryptocurrency Cloud Mining Platforms in 2024 – Legit & Guide

Cloud mining is becoming a popular way to earn passive income, especially with the recent crypto boom and ETF approvals by the SEC. For retail and corporate investors, it’s the perfect time to start cloud mining.
Unlike direct investing, cloud mining is easier and more accessible.
1. AST Mining
AST Mining is a leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform founded in the USA in 2016. With over 970,000 users worldwide, AST Mining offers an efficient way to earn Bitcoin, Litecoin, and four other cryptocurrencies without the need for expensive mining equipment or GPUs.
AST Mining exclusively accepts payments in cryptocurrency, supporting popular digital currencies such as BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, and USDT.
However, credit cards and PayPal are not accepted at this time. Cloud mining profits are settled every 24 hours after purchasing a contract. Users can enjoy AST Mining’s cloud mining services without worrying about maintenance or deposit fees. The minimum deposit and withdrawal amount is set at $200.
Features of AST Mining
- Sign up and get a $30 bonus instantly.
- It is backed by a 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 technical support.
- There are no other services or administrative fees.
- Just a $200 minimum withdrawal amount will be processed within 30 minutes.
- The company’s affiliate programme allows you to refer friends and earn up to $5,000 or 3% in referral bonuses.
- High profitability levels and daily payouts.
- Users can generate more than 6 other currencies using the platform, including Bitcoin and Litecoin.
- Offers McAfee® security protection and Cloudflare® Security Protection.
Contracts and Affiliate Programme
|Contract price
|Contract terms
|Fixed return
|Daily rate
|$30
|1 Days
|$30+$0.9
|3%
|$200
|1 Days
|$200+$5
|2.5%
|$500
|2 Days
|$500+$17
|1.7%
|$1100
|3 Days
|$1100+$61.05
|1.85%
|$3000
|5 Days
|$3000+$292.5
|1.95%
The company’s affiliate programme allows users to refer friends and earn up to $5,000 or 3% referral bonuses. This means that users will receive a reward whenever someone joins AST Mining through their dedicated private link, which can be promoted on various platforms, including social media, forums, communities, and blogs.
For additional information on AST Mining, please visit their website at:https://astmining.com
2. Bitdeer
Bitdeer is a cloud mining platform founded in 2017. The company offers a range of services, including cloud mining, hash rate sharing, and hosting. Bitdeer allows users to mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies without the need for expensive mining equipment or technical expertise.
Bitdeer’s hash rate sharing business allows users to sell their computational power to other miners, providing an additional source of income. The company also offers hosting services, where users can own a portion of a group-bought miner, sharing costs and profits. Bitdeer’s platform is accessible from over 180 countries and regions, making it a global cloud mining platform.
3. BeMine
BeMine is a cloud mining platform founded in 2017 that offers users a unique approach to cryptocurrency mining. Users can track their balance history, plan their mining strategy with a profitability calculator, and take control of their mining performance with an online voltage and hashrate stack calculator.
The platform offers a shared ownership model, allowing users to buy fractions of ASIC miners as small as 1/100th, making it accessible for both beginners and experienced miners. BeMine exclusively mines Bitcoin and accepts only Bitcoin as payment. While the potential ROI can be high, profitability depends on various factors such as cryptocurrency prices, mining difficulty, and service fees. The minimum investment is around $75, and withdrawals are processed daily.
4. Ecos
ECOS is a cloud mining platform founded in 2017 in Armenia, operating in the Free Economic Zone. The company offers a range of services, including cloud mining, mining devices (ASICs) with hosting, a crypto wallet, a cryptocurrency exchange, and crypto portfolios. ECOS is known for its user-friendly interface and provides daily payouts and detailed transaction history.
The minimum investment for cloud mining is $100, and users can choose from various mining plans and durations. The ROI for cloud mining can be up to 100% per year, depending on market conditions and the chosen plan. ECOS supports multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, and offers a free demo mining contract for new users. The platform also provides a mobile app and 24/7 support. Withdrawals are processed daily, with a minimum of 0.001 BTC.
5. Nicehash
NiceHash is a cloud mining platform founded in 2014 that allows users to rent out their computing power to mine cryptocurrencies.
NiceHash operates a marketplace where users can buy and sell mining power. The platform supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Monero, and many others. Users can sell their computing power to mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, earning a fee based on the amount of their contributed computing power. This fee is paid out in Bitcoins, making it an attractive way for many people to get into Bitcoin mining and benefit from potentially high profits. NiceHash allows users to mine with both CPUs and GPUs, and also offers mining software and ASIC miners.
To get started, users must deposit a minimum of 0.01 BTC and place their order on the NiceHash marketplace. Payouts are made daily or weekly, depending on the user’s preference, and are sent to the user’s Bitcoin wallet.
6. Hashing24
Hashing24 is a cloud mining platform founded in 2012 that offers users the opportunity to mine Bitcoin without the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. The company has been operating for over a decade and has gained popularity through its partnership with Bitfury, a leading Bitcoin mining corporation.
Hashing24 provides a range of cloud mining plans, including 12-month, 18-month, 24-month, and 36-month contracts, with a minimum hash power of 0.1 TH/s. The platform offers daily payouts and a user-friendly interface with support for multiple languages.
Users can mine Bitcoin exclusively, with no multicurrency mining capabilities. The platform offers a unique trading engine, allowing users to buy and sell BTC mining contracts as orders in the Trading Room, which can boost their financial portfolio. The minimum investment is $6.72 for a 12-month contract, and the minimum withdrawal amount is 0.0007 BTC.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.