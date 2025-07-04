5 Polkadot Ecosystem Tokens Below $1M Market Cap To Watch In July 2025

Polkadot continues to solidify its position as one of the most scalable and interoperable blockchain networks. This it does by offering a robust foundation for cross-chain innovation.
As its parachain ecosystem grows, so does the number of promising low-cap tokens building real utility, notably, from privacy-first infrastructure and simulation-based testing environments to decentralized trading platforms. Not to be left out, physical infrastructure networks.
These emerging tokens within the Polkadot ecosystem represent early opportunities for investors looking to tap into the next wave of interoperable Web3 solutions. Below are a few standout projects currently flying under the radar.
Polkadex (PDEX)
Polkadex is a non-custodial orderbook-based decentralized exchange built on Polkadot, combining CEX-like speed with DEX-level security and interoperability.
Polkadex is building the next generation of decentralized trading. Their orderbook is designed to combine the speed and convenience of centralized exchanges with the transparency and security of DeFi.
- Price: $0.075
- Market Cap: ~$635K
- 24h Volume: ~$97K
Exchanges: Available on Gate (PDEX/USDT), AscendEX, plus other Polkadex-supported DEX trading pairs .
Integritee Network (TEER)
Integritee Network leverages confidential computing and off-chain execution environments to enhance privacy and scalability for Polkadot-based dApps .
Once you start using Incognitee for crypto transactions, privacy-enhanced AI messaging, and vouchers, you’ll surely feel like you’re in one of those Oprah gifting moments. It will be a relief to know that your data is more secure than when using a public blockchain.
What really sets Incognitee apart from other Web3 projects is the fact that it’s focused on privacy, not only regarding crypto transactions, but also other much-needed tools.
- Price: ~$0.14
- Market Cap: ~$566k
- 24h Volume: ~$158k
Exchanges: Traded on Gate (TEER/USDT), Kraken, Uniswap V4 .
Krest Network (KREST)
Krest Network aims to boost decentralization and governance within the Polkadot ecosystem, specializing in cross-chain infrastructure and community-driven protocols.
At its core, Krest Network leverages the concept of simulation, a technique widely used across various industries to model processes or events digitally, thus avoiding the costs and complexities of real-world execution. This approach is particularly beneficial in manufacturing for testing production lines and in startups for refining product-market fit. Krest Network elevates this concept by integrating it with the Internet of Things (IoT), providing a unique environment for live testing of projects built on the peaq platform.
- Price: ~$0.0093
- Market Cap: $460k
- 24h Volume: ~$216K
Exchanges: Traded on MEXC (KREST/USDT).
Nodle $NODL
The NODL token is the native utility token of the Nodle network and its ecosystem.
The Nodle Network is the largest Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) on zkSync, boasting over 1 million nodes and 200,000 daily active users. The Nodle app enables anyone with a smartphone to participate and earn rewards. You can download it on iOS and Android.
The Nodle community just passed NGP002: Tokenomics v3.1 with overwhelming support – zero votes against and over 550M in favor!
This upgrade brings a shift to a disinflationary model: NODL supply will decrease over time, boosting scarcity and sustainability.
A portion of NODL will be burned during network interactions, directly linking value to real usage.
- Price: $0.0001203
- Market Cap: $642.52K
- 24h Volume: $85.12k
Exchanges: MexC, Gate , Kraken
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!