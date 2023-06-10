4 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in June 2023

The overall bear market has been quite persistent in 2023, leading investors to look for new tokens to add to their portfolios for better gains. Experts single out Tradecurve (TCRV), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Polkadot (DOT) as the best cryptocurrencies to invest in June 2023.
But which one is the highest achiever among them? That would be Tradecurve (TCRV), currently in Stage 3 of its public presale, set to deliver 50x gains to holders before the token even launches on exchanges.
Will Solana (SOL) Rise in June?
Recently, the SEC labeled Solana (SOL) as a security, causing it to enter the month of June in red. Namely, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Binance as it alleges that the crypto exchange has allowed the trading of unregistered securities, naming Solana (SOL) as one of them.
This resulted in the Solana (SOL) price falling, with investors selling their Solana holdings quickly in response to the uncertainty the Solana (SOL) token is facing.
Solana (SOL) is currently trading at $20.06, marking a 6.91% decrease in the last 24 hours. However, the Solana (SOL) trading volume increased by 56.67%, hinting to experts that investors are rushing to take advantage of the lower prices and invest in Solana.
What’s Next for Cardano (ADA)?
Alongside Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) is another token that the SEC named as a security in its lawsuit against Binance. This announcement has had a similar effect on the Cardano (ADA) price, with the Cardano (ADA) token currently trading at $$0.36. This marks a 5.41% decrease in price since yesterday.
However, experts believe that Cardano (ADA) could experience a price rally because the Cardano (ADA) trading volume surged by 104.13% since yesterday in lue of the SEC announcement. Moreover, a little before the announcement, Cardano saw an impressive surge in large transactions, with $2.5 billion worth of Cardano (ADA) tokens being purchased.
This further strengthens the argument that there is a growing interest in Cardano, with analysts saying the SEC filing has yet to impact the token truly.
Will the Polkadot (DOT) Price Recover?
Despite not being on the SEC list like Solana and Cardano, Polkadot has also been facing some challenges. Namely, the Polkadot (DOT) token has been trading in the red for the past month, barely staying above the $5 price level in the past week.
Currently, Polkadot (DOT) is trading at $5.08, marking a 4.23% decrease since yesterday. However, the Polkadot (DOT) trading volume increased by 64.39% in the past 24 hours.
Experts attribute this Polkadot trading volume surge to the continuous expansion of the Polkadot network, as over 20 parachains have been added to the Polkadot ecosystem since March. Additionally, many investors see these lower Polkadot (DOT) prices as the perfect chance to jump in before Polkadot (DOT) increases in value.
Tradecurve (TCRV) – Bringing the Best of Centralized and Decentralized Exchanges into One Place
Tradecurve (TCRV) is a shining newcomer in the crypto world that has had investors and experts alike rushing to join a revolutionary project that will transform trading as we know it. Tradecurve is a hybrid trading platform that will allow users to leverage their crypto balances and trade multiple asset classes all from one account, including commodities, options, stocks, bonds, forex, ETFs, and crypto.
Additionally, Tradecurve is the world’s first decentralized solution that offers all these products in one place, enabling users worldwide to trade on thousands of markets entirely anonymously, without any KYC requirements.
In fact, the trading process via Tradecurve is quite simple. All you need to do is create an account, connect your wallet, and deposit the crypto you want to trade with, all while providing a valid email address and nothing else.
Moreover, Tradecurve (TCRV) token holders will receive many exclusive benefits, including discounts on trading fees, high leverage, AI algorithmic trading, VIP account service, and copy trading – where users can pay a subscription fee to traders with good success rates to copy their traders.
And for all the new traders looking to learn about trading and improve their skills, Tradecurve plans to launch its own metaverse trading academy with comprehensive courses, educational resources, and expert guest speakers.
Currently, Tradecurve is in Stage 3 of its public presale, where the TCRV token is trading at $0.015, providing investors with an excellent opportunity to join in on a game-changing project that will transform lending and challenge the likes of Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken. Additionally, due to the unmatched real-world utility of Tradecurve, experts predict that it will deliver 50x gains to holders before it lists on Tier-1 CEXs when it will rise by an additional 100x.
