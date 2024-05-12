3 Top Crypto Gems That Could Turn $100 Into $10,000 in the Altcoin Season

Following the increasing adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its services into the mainstream sector, there has been a marginal increase in the value of notable DeFi coins in the crypto market. This value growth will continue into the future.
However, three DeFi coins have shown potential to record a very significant uptrend in the coming weeks as the alt season will likely sweep across the market. These three DeFi coins set to bull include KangaMoon (KANG), Filecoin (FIL), and EOS (EOS). Find out why these tokens are lined out for the rally.
KangaMoon (KANG) Gears to Grow by 50x in Value Amid Rising Momentum
The KangaMoon (KANG) presale has kicked off to a flying start, having recorded over 8,000 investors already purchasing in the presale. Notably, the presale has recorded about 400% growth in price value, resulting in equally significant ROIs for early investors of KANG. Meanwhile, at the current trajectory of the KANG’s presale, the project could see a 50x rise in value in the coming weeks.
As such, investing in the token now is the perfect time to position oneself for the potential price gains and the alt season wave of the coming weeks. Investors can buy KANG for just $0.025 and start their journey toward growing their net worth from the resulting price gains of KangaMoon.
Meanwhile, the KangaMoon platform is making inroads into the crypto industry through its community-driven platform for meme enthusiasts. For context, the KangaMoon platform provides GameFi and SocialFi services to its members. Through the GameFi, KangaMoon rewards members who participate in play-to-earn gaming adventures.
Similarly, the SocialFi structure of the platform brings another dimension of fun to members by matching each other with like-minds. Overall, the KangaMoon project is an ever-growing meme platform that could become one of the biggest platforms on-chain. As such, it’ll only be wise to be part of the platform now to benefit from the future value gain.
Filecoin (FIL) Shows Rebounding Signals
Operating in a decentralized protocol, Filecoin (FIL) is aiming to become the storage system that stores humanity’s best information on the blockchain. Filecoin is using its decentralized nature to eliminate the issues prone to centralized storage systems, such as censorship, easily retrievable, and maintaining the integrity of stored data.
Meanwhile, the Filecoin token has added over 20% to its market capitalization in the past year. As a result, Filecoin’s market cap valuation has surpassed the $3 billion mark and entered the top 35 coins on CoinMarketCap. Given the positive key market indicators of the DeFi token, Filecoin’s price could surge above the $10 mark in the coming alt season.
EOS (EOS) Readying for the Alt Season Rally
EOS (EOS) is an open-source blockchain protocol that aims to eliminate transaction fees while executing millions of transactions per second on-chain.
While EOS’s price in the crypto market experienced a significant retracement in the past weeks, the DeFi token is gearing toward capitalizing on the oncoming alt season to trigger a rally. The imminent rally could see EOS’s market cap valuation surpass the $1 billion mark in the coming weeks. Notably, the token is likely to establish support above the $5 price point after the alt season surge.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.