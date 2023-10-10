3 Cryptos To Buy Before The 2024 Bull Run: Conflux, Everlodge, NEO

Neo (NEO) recently expanded its network and announced a partnership with LayerZero Labs. They will bring omnichain capabilities to China Telecom’s blockchain-based SIM Card.
In addition, NEO (NEO) released the General Monthly Report for August. In it, they discussed the latest developments in the ecosystem. Moreover, Everlodge (ELDG) can change real estate investments with DeFi. It will combine NFT technology with fractionalization to make it a possibility.
Summary
- Conflux to reach $0.23 by the end of 2023
- NEO can climb to $10.67 by the end of Q4
- Everlodge to spike 50x when it launches
Analysts Are Bullish on the Future of Conflux (CFX)
Conflux (CFX) recently made a massive expansion for its technology in mainstream adoption. Specifically, they announced a partnership with LayerZero Lab. They will bring omnichain capabilities to China Telecom’s blockchain-based SIM Card. Consequently, this can boost the overall usage of the Conflux network. As a result, the Conflux crypto could soon see increased adoption and value. During the past week, the Conflux crypto traded between $0.124413 and $0.138151. During the past year, the CFX crypto is up 215.6%. According to the Conflux price prediction, it can surge to $0.23 by the end of 2023.
NEO (NEO) Makes Major Strides in Its Expansion
Based on the NEO (NEO) monthly report, the team ventured into Ho Chi Minh City. They hosted a second offline hacking weekend from August 12 to August 13. In addition, the NEO team held the Bangalore GAS Station Event from August 26 to August 27. As for its ecosystem, they welcomed Quicky Soul College (QSC) to the EcoBoost program.
As for the value of the NEO crypto, it traded between $7 and $7.65 during the week. Moreover, according to the NEO price prediction, it can surge to $10.67 by the end of 2023.
Everlodge (ELDG) Can Surge in Value by 50x as It Introduces Fractional NFT Ownership of Properties
Everlodge will introduce a new platform to change how people buy and sell real estate properties. The objective is to make these investments available to anyone. Large capital and high maintenance costs have historically discouraged people from investing in the industry.
However, Everlodge will solve this issue by using NFT fractionalization. Through this approach, they will let people buy NFTs that represent a share of a luxury property.
This enables co-ownership of the property. Consequently, these individuals can then make passive income when the property gets rented out or leased.
The project is undergoing Stage 4 of its presale. Here, the ELDG token trades at $0.019. At launch, analysts project that the Everlodge crypto can rise in value by 50x.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.