100x ROI Is On The Cards For Collateral Network (COLT) As Neo (NEO) And Ripple (XRP) Investors Switch Sides

Investors are always on the lookout for new projects to increase their capital, and they have hit the jackpot with Collateral Network (COLT). Experts have predicted that early Collateral Network investors may achieve up to a 100x profit on their purchase should they get involved now. Thus, Neo (NEO) and Ripple (XRP) holders are shedding their tokens to purchase COLT tokens.
Neo (NEO) Launches New Messaging Platform
Neo (NEO) has struggled to post positive numbers on the growth chart despite launching some new products. Recently, the company launched NeoChat, a new blockchain-based encrypted messaging platform.
Neo has launched the messaging platform to attract more investors to its network and build a strong community with a robust communication infrastructure. Neo has also integrated ChatGPT into its Neochat to make the platform more attractive.
However, the new development has not been able to push the price of Neo in an upward direction. Neo’s (NEO) market value has plummeted by 16% in the past month. Currently, Neo (NEO) is available to trade at $10.80.
Ripple (XRP) Sells More Than $361 Million Worth Of XRP Tokens
The latest data suggests that the demand and adoption of Ripple have been increasing. As a result, the value of Ripple (XRP) has increased by 6% in the past week. Ripple (XRP) is currently changing hands at $0.48.
According to a recent market report, Ripple sold over $361 million worth of XRP tokens in the first quarter of 2023. Notably, Ripple has witnessed an increase in the sales of XRP in Q1 2023, as it was $226.31 million worth in the previous quarter. The report revealed that the sales were in connection with the ODL product of the Ripple network. The findings have boosted the confidence of the Ripple community and increased the activity on the network.
Collateral Network (COLT) Makes Big Waves With Presale Projections
Collateral Network (COLT) is a Web3 challenger lender where people can unlock liquidity against their real-world assets. There is a wide range of assets against which Collateral Network grants loans, including luxury watches, fine art, fine wines, vintage cars, and more. This will be the first platform of its kind on the blockchain.
To borrow on the platform, people can send their real-world assets to the team from any part of the world. These assets are authenticated and evaluated using artificial intelligence and stored for the duration of the loan. Then an NFT is minted to represent these assets on a 1:1 ratio and fractionalizes the NFT into smaller pieces. Lender buy these fractions to fund loans for borrowers. Lenders receive a weekly fixed passive income in return. Since all NFTs issued on Collateral Network (COLT) are backed by real-world collateralized assets, investors’ funds remain secure.
Users can obtain loans on Collateral Network on flexible terms within 24 hours with competitive interest rates. The whole lending process will be handled by smart contracts to ensure a smooth transaction where no party can range on the deal.
Stage 1 of Collateral Network’s presale round is live, and its current market value is $0.014. Collateral Network (COLT) is forecasted to surge 3500% during the presale and 100x after going live on multiple CEXs and DEXs. Thus, there is a massive demand for COLT tokens, and they are expected to sell out before the due date.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.