Zorgo.Games is a new PvP cryptogambling platform. The site presents 4 original self-developed games: Blackjack, Coin Flip, Gems and Jackpot.
Zorgo.Games claims that their Blackjack is arguably the only available on the Internet PvP (“player versus player”) Blackjack. For those, who love this legendary game, the platform is the perfect place where they can enjoy their favorite entertainment with the real people of their kind but not with the Random Number Generator (RNG).
The rest 3 games are also PvP. Due to the “player versus player” system normal provably fair software could not be used, therefore Zorgo.Games has contracted the services of Random.org. A new ticket is generated by Random.org for every card to ensure that players enjoy a fun yet safe gaming experience. The security provisions at Zorgo.Games are at high level with the privacy and security of the users and visitors being of paramount importance. KYC is required when signing up however this ensures an added level of security within the platform.
Zorgo.Games maintains technical, physical, and administrative security measures to provide reasonable protection of all player’s personal data.
The accepted currency at Zorgo.Games is Ethereum. Minimal deposit amount is 0.005 mETH. Minimal amount to withdraw is 2 mETH. One can make maximum 10 cash outs per day.
Zorgo. Games has provided an extensive FAQ that covers each game individually along with all other aspects in which players may require assistance. Should a player’s query not be covered in the FAQ, a live chat option is available 24/7. Detailed information regarding the security and provability of each of the games is also available on the platform under the provably fair tab. Their support team is always there to assist with any issues.
Zorgo.Games functions strictly under the regulations of the Curacao License.