XRP & SUI Have Already Topped This Cycle: Is DTX Exchange Next to Explode?

It’s fair to say that this current bull cycle has been nothing short of remarkable, with the likes of Sui Network (SUI) and XRP leading the charge. Both assets have delivered extraordinary performances, with Sui rallying nearly 500% in under four months, and XRP gearing up for a potential breakout toward $3.
These tokens have captured the market’s attention, proving their dominance during this bullish wave.
With SUI showing signs of slowing down and XRP nearing a critical breakout point, could DTX Exchange be poised for the next breakout in the market?
XRP Builds Momentum for $3 Breakout
Ripple’s XRP continues to command attention following the launch of RLUSD, its USD-pegged stablecoin, which is reshaping the ecosystem. With January 2025 promising regulatory clarity under a new SEC chair, XRP could be on the verge of a breakout.
Source: TradingView
Notable crypto analyst Egrag Crypto highlighted a bullish ascending triangle pattern forming on XRP’s 3-day timeframe. This pattern, known for its tendency to break upward, suggests a potential price surge. According to Egrag, XRP could hit $3.28 between December 25th and 28th, marking a significant all-time high (ATH) for the token.
Market sentiment is further boosted by speculation of an end to Ripple’s long-standing legal battle with the SEC, which could open the door to greater institutional adoption. XRP’s current momentum is bolstered by increased trading activity and positive community sentiment, making it one of the top assets to watch during the holiday season.
SUI’s Bullish Run Faces Short-Term Volatility
Sui Network (SUI) has been on an impressive run, rallying 500% since September and firmly establishing itself as a strong performer in this cycle. Despite an 8.6% dip caused by Bitcoin’s 4.8% pullback, Sui’s long-term outlook remains bullish, with analysts projecting a price target of $5.38 in the coming weeks.
Source: TradingView
On the daily timeframe, Sui continues to form higher highs and higher lows, signaling sustained upward momentum. The Ichimoku Cloud analysis reveals strong support levels at $3.2 and $4.1, while Fibonacci extension levels identify $4.5 as a demand zone that could fuel the next leg up.
However, a slight dip in trading volume suggests that bulls are waiting for the right moment to launch the next impulse move. If buying pressure returns, Sui could extend its gains beyond $5.38, reinforcing its position as one of the most profitable assets of the year.
DTX Exchange: Is the Next Big Breakout on the Horizon?
While XRP and Sui have captured headlines with their impressive rallies, DTX Exchange is emerging as a dark horse in the market. Fresh off a $10.24 million presale raise, DTX has built strong momentum as analysts project a potential 550% price surge.
DTX’s success stems from its ability to address key inefficiencies in decentralized trading, such as liquidity aggregation for minimal slippage and seamless execution.This has attracted institutional and retail investors alike.
With investor confidence high and trading volumes on the rise, DTX is showing signs of becoming the next major breakout token. Analysts believe it could mirror or even surpass the performance of XRP and Sui in this cycle, making it a top contender for those seeking exponential returns.
Market Outlook
XRP and Sui have solidified their positions as standout performers of this cycle, with both tokens demonstrating strong bullish potential. XRP’s upcoming breakout could deliver a holiday surprise for its holders, while Sui’s continued uptrend is expected to push it beyond $5.
DTX Exchange, however, represents the next wave of innovation, with its God Candle Prediction signaling a shift in focus toward utility-driven assets. As the market continues to evolve, DTX could join the ranks of this cycle’s top performers.
To know more about the DTX Exchange ecosystem, visit:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.