XRP Price Sees Increased Sell Pressure As Court Denies SEC Request

Ripple (XRP) is starting to succumb to selling pressure as investors lose hope and search for alternative investments as the legal battle with the US SEC continues.
Even though a US court recently denied the SEC hefty disgorgement penalties on Ripple (XRP) (close to $2 billion), investors do not see this as a solid positive but another episode in this unending legal case. Given this, investors are selling their XRP holdings to invest in ETFSwap (ETFS), a highly sought-after investment in 2024.
Is Ripple (XRP) Headed For A Catastrophic Decline?
Ripple (XRP) recovered after the crypto market rebounded from a huge dip in July. However, Ripple (XRP) seems to be losing traction again. According to market analysis, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator shows huge outflows, signifying intense selling pressure. This level of outflow has brought Ripple’s price to $0.57 as of the time of writing. This current price level is below the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement line, indicating a bearish sentiment among investors.
Should Ripple (XRP) go below the $0.57 price level, it could plummet to the $0.52 support level, and sell-offs may intensify. Some crypto enthusiasts are shocked by this fall since a US court just ruled in favor of XRP, reducing the SEC’s fine of nearly $2 billion to $125 million. However, experts say Ripple’s (XRP) back-and-forth with the SEC indicates strong uncertainty, causing investors to sell off their holdings to invest in stable cryptocurrencies with huge potential.
ETFSwap (ETFS) Welcomes New Investors As Its Presale Continues Its Bullish Run
Ripple (XRP) investors join the list of crypto enthusiasts seeking new and profitable investments by buying ETFSwap (ETFS). Over the past few weeks, ETFSwap (ETFS) has witnessed a huge increase in token purchases and the number of registered users on its platform. Ripple (XRP) investors are its latest buyers and users. The ETFSwap (ETFS) platform securely trades exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on-chain. Its native token — ETFS — is in the second presale stage and has been selling massively. The platform is the first to allow the on-chain trading of real-world ETFs, registering close to 15,000 users so far.
A key reason users are trooping to the ETFSwap (ETFS) platform is the access it gives crypto investors to the traditional ETF market. The ETF market is valued at trillions of dollars, making it a choice investment option. This factor also influences the sales of the ETFSwap (ETFS) native token. As of press time, the token sales have raised close to $3 million. It’s evident that numerous investors are trying to have a piece of a token tied to the ETF market as this guarantees sustainable value and steady increase in years to come; as the ETF market booms, ETFSwap also booms.
The token has utilities that will further sustain its worth among other cryptocurrencies. The ETFSwap (ETFS) token is the lifeblood of the Defi platform, hence holding it gives traders on the platform access to exclusive investment information about the ETF market, reduced transaction fees, and access to AI-powered tools that give accurate investment analysis. The token enables investors to earn passively through the staking pool which offers up to 36% ROI, and APR yield with up to 87% ROI. All of these earning opportunities, including monthly airdrop rewards, have been verified by CyberScope and are certified reliable. The team behind ETFSwap (ETFS) has likewise undergone KYC verification to assure stakeholders of rock-solid asset security.
Conclusion
As Ripple (XRP) investors sell off their holdings to pivot to ETFSwap (ETFS) to avoid further loss, they also position themselves to earn massively when ETFSwap launches on top exchanges. Now is the time to accumulate the ETFSwap (ETFS) token selling for $0.01831, as its presale will end soon. For those who buy between now and the next 48 hours, get 50% off your purchase using the promo code “ETFS50”.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.