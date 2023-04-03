XRP Price Resistance? TMS Network (TMSN) Breaks Through with 1400% Gains, Pushing Fantom (FTM) and Chainlink (LINK) Underwater

The XRP price resistance has been a significant topic in the cryptocurrency world, with many traders and investors monitoring its movements closely. However, the emergence of TMS Network (TMSN) has shaken up the market, as it breaks through with staggering gains of 1400%. This has caused other coins like Fantom (FTM) and Chainlink (LINK) to dip, creating a ripple effect in the market.
This article will explore the emergence of TMS Network (TMSN) and why it’s a force to be reckoned with.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is gaining significant traction within the cryptocurrency community, thanks to its extensive range of offerings, which includes over 500 cryptocurrencies on its platform, and the ability to trade various asset classes such as equities, FX, and CFDs. As it is still in its presale stage, there is significant potential for growth and ROI. The $TMSN token has already experienced a 1400% ROI since the presale began, making it an exciting investment opportunity for many.
The non-custodial portfolio management solution provided by TMS Network (TMSN) is a key feature that appeals to many traders. It offers complete control over assets at all times, and the $TMSN token is required to access all of the platform’s features. Holding onto the token enables traders to generate passive income through staking or providing liquidity. The more tokens utilized, the higher the earnings potential.
TMS Network (TMSN) is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its users’ assets and transactions by offering exceptional security features. These include encryption, multi-sig wallets, and routine security audits, giving traders peace of mind.
Despite being in the second stage of its presale, TMS Network (TMSN) has already sold more than $2.5 million worth of tokens. The first stage has sold out its $500k allocation, earning investors a 1400% ROI. This impressive performance has led many to believe that TMS Network (TMSN) may be the next big thing in the cryptocurrency world.
Fantom (FTM)
At its height, Fantom (FTM) was renowned for being a robust, massively expandable, and secure layer-one blockchain. It boasts an innovative open-source network of directed acyclic graphs that are compatible with all Ethereum virtual machines, providing an effective and scalable environment for cross-chain interoperable dApps and smart contracts.
What distinguishes Fantom (FTM) is its Lachesis algorithm, a hybrid proof-of-stake system featuring an asynchronous, Byzantine, fault-tolerant consensus mechanism that is particularly noteworthy.
Nonetheless, since the start of the year, Fantom’s (FTM) progress has lagged behind its peers. In the previous 30 days, the Fantom (FTM) token has fallen by 38%, from $0.65 to $0.4, unfortunately. Regrettably, the Fantom (FTM) token is still significantly lower than its all-time high of $3.5.
Chainlink (LINK)
Chainlink (LINK) serves as a decentralized oracle network that connects blockchain technology to real-world applications, filling the gap between the two. In simpler terms, Chainlink (LINK) facilitates the integration of smart contracts on blockchain networks with off-chain data sources like databases, web APIs, and other conventional systems.
By doing so, Chainlink (LINK) enables smart contracts to respond to real-world events, making blockchain technology more practical, and of course, Chainlink (LINK) more intriguing.
Trusted nodes are one of Chainlink (LINK)’s critical features. These nodes retrieve and validate data feeds before transmitting them to smart contracts. Through the use of staking mechanisms and reputation scores, these nodes are incentivized to perform their duties honestly and efficiently, making Chainlink (LINK) one of the most highly regarded altcoins.
Summary
TMS Network’s (TMSN) 1400% gains have impacted the cryptocurrency market, causing Fantom (FTM) and Chainlink (LINK) to dip. TMS Network (TMSN)’s presale offers over 500 cryptocurrencies, portfolio management solutions, and security features, making it a promising investment. Fantom (FTM)’s innovative blockchain and consensus mechanism have not translated to price gains, while Chainlink (LINK)’s decentralized oracle network connects blockchain and real-world applications, utilizing trusted nodes for data validation.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.