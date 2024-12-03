XRP Price Prediction: Analyst Forecast XRP to hit $10 and This New Altcoin to 20x in 2025 

XRP has been recording high network activity for the last few weeks as its Futures Open Interest reached a new peak at $3.91 billion.
Since XRP’s price is currently rallying, analysts are expecting the bullish momentum to continue towards the $4.40 resistance.
XRP Records Massive Network Activity with Futures Open Interest Hitting New Peak
XRP recently reached a historic milestone with its Futures Open Interest hitting a record $3.91 billion. This surge in trading activity reflects a strong community engagement as both retail and institutional traders are showing increased interest in XRP.
Since XRP has recently launched its stablecoin RLUSD and is seeing increased adoption in cross-border payments, analysts are expecting more network activity for XRP in the next few weeks. XRP’s derivatives market is already booming with activity as its trading volume has surged by an impressive 289% to hit the $60 billion milestone. XRP’s Options trading has also reached $400,100 with its open interest climbing to $992,330.
XRP’s price is currently at $2.44 after an impressive 27.40% intraday surge. Since XRP’s long/short ratio still stands at 0.9932 which suggests a nearly balanced sentiment. If XRP can maintain its current momentum, XRP’s price could test the $4.4008 upper resistance before the end of Q4.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.