XRP and Solana Holders Pile Into This Altcoin Poised For 50x Gains In 2025

The giants of the layer 1 ecosystem including Ripple and Solana, look ready to roll into 2025 with massively bullish potential. While they will no doubt impress with their performance, many holders are trading up for the insanely disruptive Rollblock ($RBLK) GambleFi presale.
Find out why experts are predicting market-beating 50x moves this cycle!
Ripple ($XRP) SEC Rumors Propel Layer One Chain
Ripple has fallen 5.4% today to settle back at $1.10. It has been a mammoth week for Ripple, adding over 79% to its market cap, which now stands at $62.8 billion. This has bumped Ripple up the crypto top 10 to number six in the rankings, although a recent decline in trading volume by 28% might signal that the bullish move is over for now.
Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin launch is incredibly bullish for the entire Ripple ecosystem, and rumors of a change of leadership at the SEC have raised Ripple investor confidence enormously in recent days.
Solana ($SOL) DEX Volume In ‘Up Only’ Mode
Solana has been holding strong above $240 during the last week and is currently up 10% in the last 7 days to hit $243. Most of this move has been driven by the prospect of a Solana ETF becoming more likely thanks to the incoming Trump administration, and a strong performance in volume across decentralized exchanges.
Recently, Solana DEX volume surpassed both Ethereum and all of its layer 2s in 24-hour trading volume, a sure sign of Solana’s dominance in DeFi and NFT trading.
Rollblock ($RBLK) Presale Pulling In New Waves Of Capital In Disruptive Gaming Launch
Rollblock ($RBLK) has emerged this year as a clear winner in the 2024 presale race, attracting over 22,000 investors (including many Ripple and Solana whales) and raising over $5.6 million in only a few short months. It is remarkable how quickly word has spread about Rollblock’s potential to disrupt the enormous $450 billion online gaming space with its blockchain-backed betting platform.
Over 7,000 games are currently live and delivering fully immersive gaming experiences, including poker, roulette, and slot machines, as well as many other new launches. All game winnings are paid using the native RBLK token, which offers exclusive VIP bonuses and free spins to loyal holders.
The Rollblock community can also enjoy consistent bullish hikes in price thanks to an innovative revenue-sharing scheme that takes Rollblock profits and reinvests them by buying up RBLK on the open market each week. Of these tokens, 60% are burned immediately to bring down supply, while the remaining tokens are distributed to holders in the form of staking rewards.
The Rollblock price of $0.035 is being predicted to 50x from here as the market wakes up to this game-changing arrival in the crypto gaming niche. Only time will tell how high the Rollblock price will fly as it reaches mass adoption in the months ahead. For a limited time RollBlock Tokens are available with a 50% Bonus, providing the perfect opportunity to acquire $RLBK!
Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!
- Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/
- Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.