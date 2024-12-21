XLM Price Prediction: SUI Price Cools Off from ATH, Rollblock’s Momentum Keeps Bulls Charged 

The XLM price had a fantastic November but saw a cooling down period in December as the market corrected from an overly bullish period.
Sui followed a similar path, with the main difference being that Sui reached its ATH this cycle, while Stellar (XLM) is still far behind.
While this market correction is underway, it gives an excellent time for investors to ‘buy the dip’ as the bull run is far from over. But are Stellar and Sui the best investments, or is the next crypto to explode something else? Right now, Rollblock looks like a great candidate to go nuclear.
Rollblock (RBLK): Blockchain casino ready to burst into action
Online gaming is one of the world’s biggest industry sectors and is worth over $500 billion annually. Anyone who can solve the transparency issue online gambling has been facing since the start of the internet is bound to bring in the big bucks for their investors. And now, the new online gambling dApp Rollblock has done just that.
Rollblock is the world’s first Ethereum-based play-to-earn online casino. It features hundreds of games on its platform, both digital and live, ranging from traditional casino games to bespoke Web3 games and even live sports betting. All this with the security and transparency of the blockchain to make sure no games are fixed and no results are hacked.
This has set the online gambling market free to roam, and Rollblock is seeing thousands of users coming to its platform. To raise liquidity, Rollblock is having a presale of its RBLK token and has already raised over $7.4 million. Thousands of investors tagged Rollblock as the next crypto to explode, and looking at Rollblock’s product offering, they may be right.
Stellar (XLM): XLM price prediction to blow up in 2025
While everyone has been talking about XRP, Stellar has been charting higher numbers than its competitor. Stellar and XRP are closely linked, and they even share some of the same code. XRP did brilliantly, but the XLM price did astonishingly, and the XLM price outperformed XRP on both the 30-day and 90-day candles.
What lies in store for Stellar in 2025? According to Coincodex, it is fairly bullish until it isn’t. The XLM price will peak at about $1.25 in May 2025 before recovering to present levels until the next bull cycle starts in 2029.
Sui (SUI): ATH vibes cool down a hot run
Sui had a great year, returning 9x since August. In the first week of December, SUI reached its ATH, cementing its place as a legitimate player in the crypto markets. Since reaching its ATH, Sui has cooled down almost 10%, but that could be blamed on profit taking. Sui could still explode, with Coincodex putting Sui at $20 for a 4x return before the cycle ends.
Conclusion
Investors looking for the next crypto to explode need to ask what a suitable size of an ‘explosion’ is. The XLM price can return 3x in the next 6 months, and Sui can go as high as 4x. In TradFi, this is great, but in the crypto world, this is weak sauce. Coins in presale usually return anywhere from 100x, and this is where Rollblock is placed to go nuclear.
Rollblock is now available at $0.043.
