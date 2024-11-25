XLM Price Prediction: Aptos and Lunex Skyrocket with Jaw-Dropping Gains

The crypto market has been on an exhilarating run. XLM price prediction has tilted to the bullish side following its recent impressive crypto gains. Aptos is getting the same excellent outlook. A 15% MoM surge has set this Move-based network closer to ATH.
Then, there’s the new star, Lunex Network, that’s dazzling with its ICO success. Since Lunex Network introduced its innovative DeFi solution and alluring passive income stream, its presale has been soaring to new heights – a jaw-dropping 158% in crypto gains and $3 million raised signals investor confidence in the innovative hybrid crypto-exchange!
Lunex Network rules presale with jaw-dropping gains
Presales are getting hotter this year, and Lunex Network is undoubtedly the one that made many rethink their positions in top established giants. Investors are taking notice, and experts are chipping in their predictions for the next DeFi giants and the next 100x token. In no time, Lunex has accrued over 158% crypto gains.
With over $3 million already raised, this innovative hybrid crypto exchange is setting new benchmarks for early-stage investment opportunities. The reasons are clear! Lunex Network is eliminating the flaws of CEXs and DEXs with a cross-chain, high-performance AMM DEX.
With Lunex, traders can now enjoy high liquidity, minimal slippage, and non-custodial security while offering access to over 50,000 trading pairs—all within a zero-fee cross-chain trading ecosystem. This game-changing approach has solidified Lunex Network– as a top contender, and its presale has become a magnet for investors.
XLM price breach resistance soars to new yearly ATH
While Lunex celebrates more gains due to its visionary approach, the XLM price is shattering expectations, too. The XRP-like cross-border remittance network hit a historic high, an ATH of $0.255, from its down-bad days months ago. The explosive rally began in September, and within two months, the XLM price added 220% crypto gains and broke a 483-day descending trendline.
Important drivers for XLM’s rally have always been Stellar’s first-in-class remittance technology. This has fueled strategic partnerships with remittance giants like MoneyGram and MasterCard. Its role in real-world asset tokenization through initiatives like the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund also contributed a lot.
Aptos follows SUI’s lead, targeting $20 after Circle’s USDC integration
Aptos also got a modest run from SUI’s optimism. The sister chain surged to a new ATH, and Aptos is now breaking limits. In the past two weeks, Aptos saw 37.6% crypto gains to reclaim the $12 support. Analysts even suggest Aptos may soon mirror SUI’s explosive breakout and target the next psychological level at $20.
A key development that gave wings to the prediction was Circle’s recent launch of native USDC on the Aptos blockchain. Furthermore, Stripe has joined forces with Aptos, enabling seamless fiat-to-USDC conversions and enhancing global payment accessibility. Institutional adoption also reached a notable ATH after Bitwise launched the Aptos Staking ETP, which offers annual staking returns of 4.7%.
Conclusion
The crypto market is undeniably on fire, with XLM, Aptos, and Lunex Network leading the charge to new highs. XLM price’s impressive breakout and Aptos riding the wave of USDC integration were impressive highlights until Lunex Network’s crypto gains. This standout is redefining the DeFi landscape with its innovative cross-chain AMM DEX and passive income model. That’s why its presale has been buzzing hard! With over $3M being raised and the price rapidly increasing now marks an excellent time to acquire LNEX!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.