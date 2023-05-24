Witness the Future: TMS Network (TMSN) Dominates, Leaving BNB (BNB) and XRP (XRP) Trailing

As bullish run nears, investors are already cutting their losses as the crypto market falls with market uncertainties, bearish trends and regulatory issues. Amidst all the chaos, a new decentralized trading protocol, TMS Network (TMSN), dominates with massive demand and humongous price gains. The trading platform emerged as an unstoppable force, increasing by over 2000% in presale valuation while outpacing even the giants BNB (BNB) and XRP (XRP). Read on as we explore how TMS Network (TMSN) is reshaping the future while dominating DeFi with ingenious features.
CFTC FUD Put BNB (BNB) at Panic Sell-Off Risk, Bearish Sentiment Build Up
BNB (BNB) token has wiped out its entire March gains as investors continue to panic sell their positions due to the latest regulatory crackdown on Binance (BNB). Late in March, the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) sued Binance (BNB) for facilitating illicit trading activities and offering crypto derivatives trading to Americans illegally. Following the drama, BNB (BNB) resumed a bearish trend, losing 7% to $301 – the worst daily loss since the SEC-Paxos drama in February.
However, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao refuted CTFC’s claims, but this has already done nothing to soothe the damage. BNB (BNB) has been wobbling between gains and losses after recovering over 59% of its mid-December loss. The token plunged by over 10% after the Dutch bank fined Binance (BNB) in February. This has triggered negative sentiments, thus making BNB (BNB) an unsafe and unreliable investment.
XRP (XRP) Still in SEC Trouble Despite Growing Development
The SEC vs. XRP (XRP) tussle remains a spectacular case for the wider crypto community as it strictly determines the future of crypto assets in regulatory hands. Since 2020, XRP (XRP) has been wallowing in regulatory trouble with SEC lawsuits growing concerns in the mind of investors. However, the decentralized cross-border remittance and payment solution has seen developments over the past few months.
Recently, XRP (XRP) sealed a multiyear deal with the Central Bank of Montenegro while announcing a number of initiatives, including an on-demand liquidity product and new cross-border payment solutions. Despite these, investors are still wary of investing in XRP (XRP) if the lawsuit goes South. This is because the XRP (XRP) token has been generally bearish since attaining all high time value of $3.84 about five years ago. As of today, XRP (XRP) is trading at $0.46, about a 51% year-on-year loss.
TMS Network (TMSN): Decentralized Trading Platform of The Future
TMS Network (TMSN) is a new decentralized trading platform emerging as a disruptive frontrunner while piquing investors’ interest as the ultimate decentralized trading platform. Setting itself apart from other DEXs, TMS Network (TMSN) provides access to various assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, CFDs, and Forex, by seamlessly connecting their crypto wallets.
The TMS Network (TMSN) uses the power of artificial intelligence to create an infrastructure that revolutionizes the trading experience. By addressing long-standing industry issues such as limited transparency, sluggish transaction speeds, exorbitant fees, and excessive centralization, TMS Network (TMSN) offers a truly game-changing platform.
As a decentralized platform, TMSN removes intermediaries from the equation, ensuring secure and tamper-free transactions while eliminating the risk of manipulation. Scalability is another highlight, as TMSN delivers lightning-fast transaction speeds at reduced costs.
TMS Network (TMSN) fosters a strong community through the TMS Social Trading Club, connecting traders and providing a knowledge-sharing platform. Moreover, TMS Network (TMSN) offers educational programs where beginners can learn trading strategies from seasoned professionals.
The ongoing presale of TMSN tokens has reached stage 4, with tokens trading for $0.093. Since its launch, TMSN has experienced an astounding 2000% surge from its initial price of $0.0046, leading experts to predict a potential 100-fold increase by the end of 2023.
Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io
Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio
Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.