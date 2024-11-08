With PEPE and TAO Displaying Price Volatility This Altcoin Offers Stability for Investors

The crypto markets have been characteristically volatile recently, with Pepe and Bittensor making wild swings in both directions.
Find out why many crypto investors are stepping up to allocate to the Web3 casino Rollblock ($RBLK), as it offers more stable, consistently bullish price action and looks set for unbeatable 100x gains this cycle!
Pepe ($PEPE) Double-Digit Bounce For Leapfrogging Meme Coin
Pepe has bounced like a champ overnight and added 12.2% to its value, rising to $0.0000092. There has been a marked increase in Pepe trading volume, as over 1.3 billion Pepe changed hands in the last 24 hours—a staggering 123% spike.
It has been recorded on-chain that a Pepe whale just bought over $5 million worth of Pepe in one transaction. Pepe whale watchers have noticed that over $5.5 million of USDT was deposited to Binance and then swapped for over 535 billion Pepe tokens, which were then withdrawn from the exchange. If this trend continues, Pepe could well continue to run back to its yearly highs in the coming weeks.
Bittensor ($TAO) Recovers On Market Pump
Bittensor has also had double-digit gains overnight, as its price rose to $512—an 18% pump. The Bittensor market cap sits at over $3.79 billion, securing its position inside the CoinMarketCap top 25 crypto index.
Bittensor recently took a dip down to support at $407 before bouncing and making a V-shaped recovery in the last 7 days. This is incredibly bullish for Bittensor, meaning that future Bittensor price action will likely continue in an upwards trend and that Bittensor could well reclaim $650 in the days to come.
Rollblock ($RBLK) Steady Gains Keep Rolling In For Crypto Casino Adopters
Rollblock ($RBLK) looks set to continue its golden run of all-time highs as its price recently spiked up to $0.033. This is hugely bullish for this early-stage casino startup, as early adopters have witnessed the Rollblock price rise exponentially since its presale launch earlier this summer.
It is easy to see why 20,000 investors have so far contributed $4.9 million, considering the promise Rollblock brings to return trust and transparency to the $450 billion online gaming industry. With everything recorded faithfully on the Ethereum blockchain, there can be no bet manipulation, and everything can be verified instantly on-chain.
The Rollblock casino is live and currently generating huge profits, as gamers enjoy over 7,000 casino classics on the platform, including poker, Monopoly, and new launches such as Candyland. All payouts are made in the native token RBLK, which is set to become a crypto blue chip thanks to its huge utility and cutting-edge tokenomics. Up to 30% of casino profits are earmarked to buy back RBLK on exchanges, 60% of which are burned from supply while the remaining tokens are given back to the community as staking rewards.
Get ahead of the pack with an allocation to this promising 100x token launch—stage 7 Rollblock coins are selling out rapidly! For a limited time RollBlock Tokens are available with a 50% Bonus, providing the perfect opportunity to acquire $RLBK!
Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!
- Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/
- Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.