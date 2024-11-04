With Dogecoin Dipping and TRON Holding, Is Lunex the Hottest Crypto Now?  

Everyone knows what the hottest crypto can do. When it was so hot it was sizzling, Dogecoin returned yields of 250x! The Tron price was the hottest crypto of 2023 when it returned 2.5x in a year.
However, these tokens are cooling down and investors are looking for the next contender to claim the title of hottest crypto.
Right now, Lunex Network is leading the race.
Lunex Network (LNEX): Hottest crypto presale of the year
When investors go hunting for substantial returns, they invest in ICOs and presales. This is when a token is usually at its lowest before it trades on the markets. With ‘Uptober’ over and the markets now seeing a slight cooldown, investors are divesting from Dogecoin and Tron and looking for the hottest crypto to invest in.
Enter Lunex Network, a new hybrid crypto exchange that is leading the pack in crypto presales. For good reason, Lunex was designed as a multi-chain, non-custodial exchange. This means that Lunex users can trade over 50,000 trading pairs across 40 blockchains without the hassle of having to change platforms or wrapping tokens. And the non-custodial wallet means Lunex is extra secure, with no risks of FTX-style meltdowns.
Lunex is an existential threat to the giants of Uniswap and Binance, as it solves the problems these exchanges have been battling with for years. Investors know that the smaller and unknown tokens will often set the world alight (Like when the Tron price was at $0.001), and presales can be the most lucrative investments ever made.
The Lunex Network presale has already gained almost $1.8 million in liquidity as investors queue up to partake in the hottest crypto presale of the year.
Tron (TRX): Tron price strong but stagnating
The Tron price rose from 5 cents in January 2023 to an appreciable $0.16 in August without too many dips or spikes on its journey. For the better part of 18 months, the Tron price was an anomaly: a crypto with steady appreciation.
But the Tron price has seemingly hit the skids. At a time when Bitcoin is hovering around its ATH, the Tron price is at the same levels it was in August. It seems the Tron price juggernaut has stopped, and investors may have to look elsewhere for tokens that can give the growth that Tron was accustomed to.
Dogecoin (DOGE): Rise and fall of the hottest crypto of October
Dogecoin was the hottest crypto for October, returning an impressive 40%. The next-best performing large cap token was Solana, with 16%. But Dogecoin has dipped considerably. Dogecoin dropped 12% in a mere 4 days, seeing investors scrambling in what could be a flash crash or, hopefully, a bear trap.
However, a 40% monthly increase is huge, and a price correction is overdue. Investors in Dogecoin can re-invest in tokens like Lunex Network to maintain the incredible growth Dogecoin delivered.
Conclusion
The Tron price is too stagnant for any real profit-making, and the Dogecoin price is dipping, meaning it is past its peak. However, the hottest crypto on the market right now is Lunex Network, which can explode 100x once the presale ends and the token lists on the market.
Lunex Network is now available at $0.0019.
