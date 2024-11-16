Wintermute’s $SLERF Activity Suggests Longstanding Market Maker Role

In the past 20 hours, Wintermute has withdrawn $940,000 worth of $SLERF tokens from OKX. However, this may not signify a new development.
Evidence suggests that Wintermute has been serving as a market maker for $SLERF since at least eight months ago, when the token was at its peak.
Beyond the recent withdrawal, an additional $30,000 in $SLERF tokens was transferred from the address MfDuW…MGVWa, which is strongly linked to Wintermute. Several factors reinforce this connection:
1. Token Overlap: The memecoin holdings of this address, including MOODENG, BONK, ACT, and PONKE, align closely with Wintermute’s known portfolio.
2. Frequent Fund Transfers: The address has a long history of transactions with Wintermute’s marked addresses, dating back 10 months.
3. Exchange Interactions: Binance and OKX deposit addresses are among its most frequent transaction partners, with consistent fund transfers to these platforms over time.
Wintermute 过去 20 小时从 #OKX 提出价值 94 万美金的 SLERF，但事实上：Wintermute 或许早在八个月前 $SLERF 热度最高的时候就已成为其做市商了，这并不是一个「新变化」🔍
除 OKX 提出资金外，还有价值 3 万美金的代币是从地址 MfDuW…MGVWa 转移过来的，而这个地址极有可能归属于… https://t.co/6ARswDYHYH pic.twitter.com/PD8D0zZbzg
— Ai 姨 (@ai_9684xtpa) November 15, 2024
These findings strongly suggest that the address is an unmarked Wintermute wallet dedicated to high-frequency market-making on decentralized exchanges. If accurate, this would mean Wintermute began its $SLERF market-making activities as early as March 24, 2024—or possibly even earlier.
Currently, $SLERF ranks 22nd among Wintermute’s memecoin holdings, based on the $940,000 withdrawn from OKX. This activity underscores Wintermute’s strategic positioning in the memecoin market, utilizing unmarked addresses and decentralized exchanges to facilitate high-frequency trading.
已将 SLERF 更新至 Wintermute Memecoin 做市项目一栏图中
按照 OKX 转出金额 90 万美金排序，目前 SLERF 在 Wintermute Memecoin 持仓中排名第 22（已同步更新其他 Meme 代币市值）👇 pic.twitter.com/z9VyX3TcqJ
— Ai 姨 (@ai_9684xtpa) November 15, 2024
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
