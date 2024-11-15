Wintermute Deposits TAI Tokens For Liquidity As TARS AI Gains Major Exposure On CoinMarketCap

Yesterday, Wintermute, a prominent market maker, acquired 3.3% of TAI’s circulating supply. Since then, the firm has started transferring a portion of these tokens to centralized exchanges, likely to support liquidity.
Over the past 13 hours, Wintermute moved 2.303 million TAI tokens, valued at around $349,000, into Gate.io and Bybit.
Despite these transactions, Wintermute still holds approximately 15.6 million TAI, equivalent to $2.39 million and 2.87% of the circulating supply, in its wallet. TAI’s market value has fallen by 6% in the last 24 hours.
After receiving 3.3% of $TAI's circulating supply yesterday, market maker #Wintermute has begun moving tokens into CEXs, seemingly to supply liquidity.
Meanwhile, TARS AI has achieved a significant breakthrough in visibility. For the next two weeks, it will be featured in a large banner ad on CoinMarketCap, marking the platform’s first-ever such promotion.
This high-profile placement will introduce TARS AI to CoinMarketCap’s massive audience of over 100 million Web3 users, reinforcing the brand’s pioneering role in the Solana-native AI ecosystem. This campaign represents a crucial step forward for TARS AI in expanding its presence and reaching a broader crypto-savvy audience globally.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
